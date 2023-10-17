Faster, Higher, Stronger? Games And The Economy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday confirmed that India will formally bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. How much does it cost to host the 16-day event and is it worth the effort? Mint evaluates the economic implications of a successful bid is the Olympics host city decided?The members of the International Olympic Committee choose the host through a secret ballot where the majority vote gets to be the host. There are 99 members in the Olympics committee today and each active member gets a vote but honorary, suspended and those in the fray do not get to vote. Typically, winners are decided 7-8 years before the event and there is frantic lobbying before the elections. Therefore, getting a chance to host the Olympics is both a matter of money power and diplomatic heft. The next three editions will be held in Paris next year, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032 much does the whole thing cost?Bidding for the biggest sports show on Earth is an expensive proposition. Countries spend $50-100 million-for even unsuccessful bids-which inflates to billions of dollars in preparing for the event in case of a successful bid. Tokyo spent $150 million for its failed 2016 bid and half as much again for its successful 2020 bid. Toronto decided not to bid as it could not afford the $60 million it needed for the 2024 bid. The cost of hosting the event, which includes building stadiums and beefing up infrastructure for the influx of athletes and tourists, has jumped significantly since the Atlanta Games in 1996 funds the expense of hosting the games?Most of the expense is on infrastructure and is borne by the local government. It is spread over the years in the country's budget. Countries mostly borrow to fund cost overruns. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) shares some revenue from the event with the host country but that is a small amount. In 2016, it paid a little over $1.5 billion to Rio De Janeiro it worth the effort and the money?Hosting the Olympics raises the stature of a country, helps market it as an investment and tourist destination. However, over zealous spending can be disastrous. It took Canada 30 years to repay the debt from the 1976 Montreal Games. The 2004 Athens Olympics is believed to have exacerbated Greece's financial crisis while the Rio administration had to seek a $900 million bailout from the Brazilian government to cover its costs. It worked out in the case of Beijing-the event accelerated GDP growth by at least 0.8%.What are India's chances like?As the world's most populous and fastest growing major economy, the timing suits India well. Having hosted the 1982 Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games, it has the pedigree-something the IOC considers. Gujarat is also considering bidding for the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the state of Victoria in Australia backed out citing high costs, and India could use it to showcase its credentials as a host. India's rise as an economic power means that other countries are likely to look at its candidature favourably.

MENAFN17102023007365015876ID1107259246