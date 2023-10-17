From Petitions To Progress: Tracking India's Same-Sex Marriage Case History

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant legal decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 17) ruled against legal recognition for same-sex marriages in a 3-2 majority verdict. The apex court's five-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, delivered four judgments and offered a series of observations on the matter after a rigorous 10-day hearing.

Here's a concise timeline of the key events in the same-sex marriage case:

November 25, 2022: Two same-sex couples petition the Supreme Court to recognize same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

December 14, 2022: The Supreme Court issues a notice on another plea filed by a same-sex couple, seeking legal recognition under the Foreign Marriage Act.

January 6, 2023: The Supreme Court directs the transfer of all related cases from different high courts and sets a hearing date for March 13.

January 6, 2023: The court appoints nodal counsel to assist in the case.

January 30, 2023: The Supreme Court issues notices on additional petitions seeking similar relief, consolidating them with the main case.

March 12, 2023: The Centre files an affidavit opposing same-sex marriage, emphasizing the traditional concept of an Indian family.

March 13, 2023: The Supreme Court refers the case to a Constitution bench, citing the relationship between statutory and constitutional rights.

April 18, 2023: A five-judge Constitution bench begins hearing the case.

May 11, 2023: The Constitution bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, reserves the verdict.

October 17, 2023: Supreme Court rejects constitutional validity for same-sex marriages, with a 3-2 majority verdict. No constitutional or fundamental right recognized for civil unions in this ruling.