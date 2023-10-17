7 LGBTQ Themed Indian Movies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has produced several LGBTQ-themed movies that explore the experiences and challenges faced by the LGBTQ community. Here are 7 of them.

Directed by Deepa Mehta, "Fire" tells the story of two women, Sita and Radha, who develop a romantic relationship.

The film explores issues of sexuality and societal expectations.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set in Chandigarh and tells the story of a transgender woman and a cisgender man falling in love.

Nagarkirtan, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, is a Bengali film that follows a transgender woman's quest for love and acceptance amid societal and personal hurdles.

"Badhai Doo" tells the story of a gay man and a lesbian woman who enter into a marriage of convenience to satisfy family expectations, delving into the challenges they encounter.

Under Sridhar Rangayan's direction, the film follows a South Indian young man's journey of coming out to his conservative family, unraveling intricate family and societal dynamics.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, "Aligarh" is based on the life of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor who faced discrimination and harassment due to his homosexuality.

This film depicts an Indian swimmer's real-life ordeal, facing societal rejection upon an HIV diagnosis, while highlighting his relationship with his partner.