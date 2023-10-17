Investigation Of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) complied with federal securities laws. On October 12, 2023, Science reported that, following an investigation, the City University of New York (“CUNY”) accused“a CUNY faculty member and longtime Cassava collaborator, of scientific misconduct involving 20 research papers,” many of which provided support for the development and use in clinical studies of Cassava's drug, simufilam. The CUNY investigation also concluded that Cassava's senior vice president for neuroscience“bears primary or partial responsibility for some of the possible misconduct or scientific errors.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



If you purchased Cassava stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at or Joshua Karr, Esq. at , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)







Tags Class Action