Hemet Global Medical Center Voted“Best Hospital” In The Inland Empire By Press-Enterprise Readers For 2023

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemet Global Medical Center ("HGMC"), a KPC Health hospital, has been voted"Best Hospital" in the Inland Empire for 2023 by Press-Enterprise readers. The distinguished honor is part of the Press-Enterprise's 28th Annual"Best of Inland Empire" Readers' Choice awards for local businesses. This marks the second consecutive year HGMC has been named Best Hospital.



As an important community hospital serving Inland Empire residents, HGMC offers robust services and programs, including 24-Hour Emergency Services, Inpatient Adult Hospitalization, Cardiology (stress testing and EKG), Cardiovascular Catheterization, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Echocardiography, Stress Echo, Electrophysiology Services, Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Intervention and Surgery, TEE, Colonoscopy, EGD, Endoscopy Services, ERCP, Trans-Oral Incisionless Fundoplication, ICU, Medical/Surgical, Perinatal, Telemetry, Inpatient/Outpatient Services, Lactation Consultations, LDR/LDRP Services/Delivery Land, EEG, General Neurosurgery, Neurological Services, Spine Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery, Total Joint Replacement, Bronchoscopy, Pulmonary Function Screening, Stress Test, CT Scanner, General Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Mammography, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, Inpatient Services PT/OT/Speech, Inpatient Sub-Acute Care, Inpatient and Outpatient Procedures, Pre-Admission Testing, Urology, Women's Diagnostic Services, Pastoral Care, Social Worker, Worker's Comp, and more.

“Prior to KPC Health's acquisition of Hemet Global Medical Center, this was a hospital on the brink of bankruptcy that many believed could not be saved,” said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of the KPC Group.“As a long-time Hemet resident, we understood the importance of this facility to our community and knew that was not an outcome we could accept. Today – as evidenced by this award – the hospital is thriving, continuously improving infrastructure and services, and proudly providing quality care to Inland Empire residents.”

“This award is a testament to the professionalism, work ethic, and excellent care provided by the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hemet Global Medical Center,” said Peter Baronoff, CEO of KPC Health.“We are grateful for this distinguished honor and will continue to be relentless in our efforts to deliver vital healthcare services to our community.”

Hemet Global Medical Center is part of the KPC Health system of hospitals. KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health's current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



