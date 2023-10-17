Cayuse Releases The 2023 State Of Research Administration Benchmark Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland, Oregon, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, Cayuse surveyed members of the research community around the world, seeking their insights and experiences surrounding the state of research today and predictions for the future. With over 1,400 responses representing over 600 institutions across 10 different countries, the results have been analyzed, summarized, and collected in the 2023 State of Research Administration Benchmark Report.

To build a clearer picture of the state of research administration, the report covers several main areas of importance to the research community: top priorities and anticipated barriers, resource allocation including time spent on tasks and annual research spend, workload volume, and systems or tools used to manage research administration.

Key Highlights:



1 in 3 respondents said they are focused on expanding their research portfolio in the next year

76% of respondents experienced increased workloads in the past year

56% said they don't have the right amount of staff, resources and time

The biggest challenges respondents are facing are staffing constraints and inefficient processes 46% of respondents indicated that creating and reviewing documents are the most time-consuming aspects of their job

This analysis is divided into several key areas of the research lifecycle, namely pre-award, post-award, compliance, vivarium operations, commercialization and tech transfer, research library services, and graduate education management.

The full 2023 State of Research Administration Benchmark Report is now available to download for free from the Cayuse website . Additionally, Cayuse hosted a webinar that provided an overview of the results and discussed industry trends. Click here to watch the recording of the webinar.

Cayuse would like to thank all survey participants for their feedback, and for helping to make this year's report the most comprehensive yet.

About Cayuse

For nearly 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.





2023 State of Research Administration Benchmark Report

