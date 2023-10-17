Rekha To Vidya Balan, Best Looks From Hema Malini's Birthday Bash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hema Malini's birthday party in Mumbai on Monday was attended by several of her industry colleagues, friends, and family members.



The inside pictures from her 75th birthday bash show how it was a night to remember, with the birthday girl grooving to her hit songs.

The birthday woman who was the star of the show wore a pink saree that had white embroidery on it. She completed her look with jewelry and bracelets.



Madhuri Dixit wore a spectacular Manish Malhotra sequined saree to Hema Mailini's birthday bash. She was dressed in a purple and lavender chiffon drape adorned with dazzling diamantes.

Rani Mukherji donned a lovely blue ombre saree with pastel and soothing blues and the modest sequin embellishment completed the ensemble.



Vidya Balan wore a purple and gold saree to the event. She completed her look with a bindi and gold earrings.



The birthday woman's daughter stole the show as she looked absolutely stunning in a gold-embellished gown.

Salman Khan looked dapper as he was photographed in a black shirt, matching coat, ripped denims, and shoes.



Shilpa Shetty wore a mustard yellow saree, while her mother, Sundanda Shetty, wore a red drape, and her sister, Shamita Shetty, wore a mustard yellow lehenga set, which matched Shilpa's color palette.

Juhi Chawla opted for a blue long suit that had a heavy-worked cape. She paired her look with jewelry and heels.



Raveena Tandon looked beautiful in a shiny deep-neck co-ord set. The neck of the outfit had detailed working.



Rekha arrived in an ivory embroidered saree and the veteran actress completed her look with signature jewelry.

