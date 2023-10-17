Rancocas Anesthesiology Sees Surge of Routine Operations in Ambulatory Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rancocas Anesthesiology Sees Surge of Routine Operations in Ambulatory FacilitiesThe COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a trend toward an increasing number of patients seeking alternative forms of care at ambulatory surgical centers rather than inpatient care at hospitals, when appropriate. Anesthesiologists at Rancocas Anesthesiology began noticing this trend before the pandemic and expect its growth to continue thanks to advancements in medical technologies and treatment.“Anesthesia enhanced pain control has allowed procedures such as joint replacements – among others – to now be eligible to go home same day,” says Jeffrey Shapiro, MD, of Rancocas Anesthesiology.“We often employ multimodal analgesia which combines several different pain management techniques to attack pain from different angles. For example, the patient may receive autoinflammatory prior to surgery, a nerve block for the surgery, and may receive non-narcotic medication such a gabapentin, which allows us to minimize narcotics during the surgical period, often resulting in a comfortable and non-sedated patient in the recovery room.”According to Dr. Shapiro, this can result in a patient that is more motivated immediately after surgery to participate in physical therapy, ambulate and go home.“We now have several good medical therapies to prophylactically treat post-operative nausea and vomiting, which can lead to an unanticipated hospital admission if not properly controlled following surgery.”There is also the benefit of home recovery, which is more comfortable as the patient can recover in a familiar environment.“In the hospital settings they are resting in a hospital bed, with monitors alarming, overhead alerts, and often have their sleep interrupted with caregivers coming into their rooms asking questions,” says Dr. Shapiro.“At home, the people, surroundings, and food are familiar and private to the patient.”Dr. Shapiro expects the trend to only grow stronger, and he and his team at Rancocas Anesthesiology are ready to assist.About Rancocas Anesthesiology:Celebrate the Power of Precision and Compassion. At Rancocas Anesthesiology, our team of board-certified anesthesiologists boasts extensive experience and training in administering regional anesthesia techniques, guided by state-of-the-art equipment and the latest advances in medical innovation. We work together with surgeons, fostering seamless teamwork to optimize the patient's surgical journey. Experience the benefits of tailored pain relief and faster recovery. Trust in our mastery, as we pave the way for superior surgical outcomes and assure the highest level of care, one nerve at a time.###

