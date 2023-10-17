AI In Video Games Market Size Soars, Shaping The Future Of Gaming Through Artificial Intelligence Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The integration of AI-driven realism, personalized gaming experiences, and enhanced NPC behaviors fuels growth in the AI in video games market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in video games market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032.

AI in gaming refers to artificial intelligence powering responsive and adaptive behavior within video games. A common example is for AI to control non-player characters (NPCs), which are often sidekicks, allies or enemies of human users that tweak their behavior to appropriately respond to human players' actions. By learning from interactions and changing their behavior, NPCs increase the variety of conversations and actions that human gamers encounter.

AI is responsible for determining the optimal path for NPCs to navigate through the game world. Pathfinding algorithms calculate the most efficient route from one point to another while accounting for obstacles, terrain, and other dynamic elements. This ensures that NPCs move realistically and follow the game's level design. Further, AI can adapt to changing circumstances in the game. For instance, if a player repeatedly uses a particular strategy, the AI may learn to counter it. This adaptability enhances the challenge and replay ability of the game.

Further, AI-powered in-game voice assistants are providing players with real-time guidance, tips, and information, enhancing the player's experience and helping them navigate complex games more effectively. Therefore, these trends are drving the growth of artificial intelligence in video games market.

Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in May 2023, Google launched PaLM 2, a next generation language model. A general-purpose AI model called PaLM 2 can be used to power chatbots in the ChatGPT manner, as well as to create code, translate across languages, analyze and react to photos. Combining those abilities would allow a user to ask a question about a restaurant in Bulgaria in English, and the system would be able to search the web for Bulgarian responses, find an answer, translate the answer into English, add a picture of the location, and then follow up with a code snippet to create a database entry for the place.

Moreover, in March 2023, F5 Side FX collaborated with Apple Inc. and launched Houdini Apple Silicon to coincide with H19.5.534 production build. The Houdini Apple Silicon build is built natively for macOS arm64 so Mac users can take full advantage of the power of Apple silicon M1 and M2 chips. Such strategies are driving the growth of AI in video games industry.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing investments by companies and governments for the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Moreover, rise in disposable income levels is also expected to drive Ai in video games market forecast.

The key players profiled in the AI in video games market analysis are Ubisoft, Google DeepMind, Inworld AI, NVIDIA Corporation, Unity Technologies, Latitude, Electronic Arts Inc., PrometheanAI Inc., Rockstar Games, and SideFX. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the AI in video games industry.

