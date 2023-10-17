Making Camping And Recreation Accessible For People With Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As a camping enthusiast, Pendolino wants to bring attention to how camping and recreation can be a great vacation and leisure option for people with disabilities

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the fall season approaches, Maria Pendolino, an award-winning voice-over artist living with psoriatic arthritis, is making the case that camping and outdoor recreation need to be accessible for everyone, including individuals with disabilities. Despite facing societal and physical challenges, Maria's unwavering spirit and love for camping have inspired her to share valuable insights and tips for an inclusive and enjoyable outdoor adventure.As a camping enthusiast, Pendolino wants to bring attention to how camping and recreation can be a great vacation and leisure option for people with disabilities. It can also be a safe option for folks still practicing social distancing in the wake of increased respiratory illness transmission this fall.“Camping is an affordable and enjoyable way to experience the great outdoors, especially during the fall with the milder weather and beautiful foliage as the leaves change. We've recently purchased an RV for travel, and what I've seen is that camping can be a very accessible vacation option with minor modifications for comfort. Depending on how DIY-skilled you are, it can also be really affordable! In New York State, where I live, the base rate for state park campsites is only $15 per night,” Pendolino said.In fact, New York State Parks are making a conscious effort to improve accessibility in its parks. An audit of 40 of its parks released earlier this summer by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found that 62% of park amenities could be improved for individuals with disabilities."I do a lot of camping at New York State Parks, and I've been really impressed with their disability-friendly upgrades of late, especially the restrooms and showers. It's crucial to ensure that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can enjoy the beauty and tranquility of nature,” said Pendolino.Pendolino also champions disability representation in the entertainment industry, working with fellow voice actor Nick Germain on the Disabled Voice Actors Database . The database lists voice actors that identify as disabled, providing casting directors and related entertainment professionals with a platform to cast authentic and diverse voices to represent disabled characters.Maria's Top Tips for Accessible Camping:- Rent an RV or camping equipment before making a purchase- When purchasing, choose RVs or vans with layouts conducive to disabled persons, focusing on easy access and convenience- There are options to customize an RV or van with modifications like bidets, person lifts, and half stairs for enhanced accessibility. Many dealerships can execute custom upgrades.- For tent camping, consider folding cots as a structure for an air mattress to improve sleep quality and make it easier to get in and out of bed.- Opt for campgrounds with designated sites and facilities for disabled persons. Check park websites, user photos, or speak with the park ranger in advance to see what options might exist to make your trip more enjoyable and safe- One should come equipped with a camper or tent with essential mobility aids for a comfortable and enjoyable camping experienceA Spotlight on Accessible Campgrounds:Campgrounds like Hamlin Beach State Park in New York offer accessible features including beach mats for wheeled devices and beach & water wheelchairs, ensuring everyone can enjoy the beauty of nature.About Maria PendolinoMaria Pendolino is an award-winning professional female voice actor. Maria has been a working actor for nearly two decades. Her vocal style is conversational, authentic, relatable, and sassy. She is trained in musical theater, film, television, and voice work and her delivery is youthful and on-trend.Brands from around the world trust her to represent and speak to predominantly Millennial and Gen-Z audiences. Maria identifies as a disabled actor due to psoriatic arthritis and uses a wheelchair and mobility aids as needed. The growing trend of remote work allows her to be a successful working actor collaborating with clients around the world from her broadcast-quality home recording studio in Buffalo, New York.You can learn more about Maria by visiting .

