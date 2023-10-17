69Th National Film Awards: 'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Arrive In Style For Awaited Ceremony - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema today. However, his stardom is not just limited to the film industry in the South. Allu Arjun became a popular household name among Hindi audiences when he featured in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film brought him immense popularity across India and a National Award for Best Actor. He created a new history and record by becoming the first-ever South industry global superstar and Telugu actor to win this coveted award for his phenomenal performance as gangster Pushparaj in 'Pushpa: The Rise.'

Earlier in August, the Pushpa actor achieved a historical new feat when he became the first Telugu actor to bring home the National Award for Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. It was widely stated and reported that the award ceremony would happen on October 17. Recently, a well-renowned paparazzi official Instagram handle dropped a new video, which went VIRAL on social media.

In the video clip, Allu Arjun is spotted and papped by the dedicated team of photogs outside Vidhyan Bhavan in Delhi in an all-white traditional attire he looked suave and dapper with his wife Sneha accompanying him, who looked gorgeous in a golden kurta pyjama white brown dupatta. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, as Allu Arjun jets off to collect his prestigious award, he is also gearing up for the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial film will feature a stellar ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Sunil among others.

