Tamil Nadu: Six Dead As Explosions Rock Virudhunagar Firecracker Units; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident, Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district witnessed two separate explosions at firecracker factories, resulting in the loss of six lives, as reported by the state's fire and rescue department. The first explosion occurred in a firecracker manufacturing facility near Sivakasi, claiming the life of one individual.

Shortly after, another explosion shook a similar unit located in Kammapatti village, leading to the death of five more people. Firefighters were promptly dispatched to the scenes to combat the blazes. The precise causes of these devastating explosions have yet to be determined.

This tragic incident follows a previous tragedy on October 9, when an explosion at a firecracker factory in Ariyalur claimed the lives of nine individuals and left several others injured. Eight individuals with severe injuries were successfully rescued by relief teams.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the affected families and instructed Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Labour Minister CV Ganesan to oversee the ongoing rescue operations. The state remains in mourning due to these unfortunate incidents in firecracker factories, which are vital to the local economy but pose inherent dangers.