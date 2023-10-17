Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Others React To Supreme Court's Decision; READ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today, the Supreme Court in India made a decision regarding the rights of same-sex couples in terms of marriage and adoption. The Chief Justice announced that unmarried couples, including those in same-sex relationships, can now adopt a child together. This news prompted several Bollywood celebrities to express their opinions on social media.

Sonam Kapoor, a well-known Bollywood actress and Bhumi Pednekar took to their Instagram stories to share various articles related to this important verdict. In one of her Instagram stories, Bhumi wrote, "Equality for all because love is love." She even added an LGBTQ rainbow flag to show her support.



Athiya Shetty, the daughter of actor Suneil Shetty and a Bollywood actress herself, used her Instagram story to highlight key points from the judgment on marriage equality. She captioned her post with the words, "Love above all (pink heart emoji)". Dia Mirza, who recently appeared in the film "Dhak Dhak," also shared news articles announcing the Supreme Court's decision.

It's important to note that while CJI DY Chandrachud and justice SK Kaul agreed on that same sex couples can adopt children, the other three judges disagreed, meaning there won't be any specific adobtion rights for them. Supreme Court did not formally recognize same-sex marriage. The Court has called upon the Parliament to address this issue and create laws around it. Justice Bhat emphasized that the Court cannot establish a legal framework for same-sex couples and suggested that this responsibility lies with the legislature.

Regarding their work front Sonam Kapoor made a notable return to acting in the thriller film "Blind" after a hiatus of nearly four years. Currently, she is preparing for her role in an upcoming adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel "Battle for Bittora."

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, recently starred in the sex comedy film "Thank You For Coming." This film featured a talented cast, including Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Bhumi has a busy schedule ahead with several upcoming projects, including "Bhakshak," "The Lady Killer" alongside Arjun Kapoor. Dia Mirza, recently appeared in the movie "Dhak Dhak."

