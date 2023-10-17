69Th National Film Awards 2023: Devi Sri Prasad Honored For Best Music Direction; Allu Arjun Captures Moment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Allu Arjun, the acclaimed actor, was brimming with pride as he captured a significant moment at the National Film Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi. Music director Devi Sri Prasad was the center of attention, receiving a National Film Award for his work on the movie "Pushpa." The event unfolded on Tuesday, and it was a time for winners to be recognized with medals and certificates for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

Devi Sri Prasad clinched the award for Best Music Direction (Songs) at the 69th National Awards. Allu Arjun, who also received the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in "Pushpa," was in attendance, watching the proceedings from the audience. He was seated beside Kriti Sanon and behind SS Rajamouli, exuding a sense of pride and joy. As Devi Sri Prasad took the stage to receive his honor, Allu Arjun promptly pulled out his phone and recorded this iconic moment, capturing the joyous occasion.

Not stopping there, Allu Arjun also documented the recognition of MM Keeravani, who was honored with the Best Music Direction – Background Score award. The footage of Allu Arjun's heartwarming reaction to these events quickly went viral, adding to the charm of the evening.

Earlier in the day, while walking the red carpet, Allu Arjun expressed his elation about winning the Best Actor award. He stated, "I am extremely happy I am receiving this award, and receiving it for a commercial film is a double achievement for me personally." His presence was marked by style and sophistication, as he gracefully made his way down the red carpet. He even recreated the signature "Pushpa" style upon request before leaving for the ceremony.

Currently, Allu Arjun is gearing up for "Pushpa 2," also known as "Pushpa: The Rule," which is slated for release next year in August. He recently shared the first-look poster of the film, featuring him dressed in a saree with his face adorned in shades of blue and red. The poster showcased him wearing bangles, jewelry, a nose pin, and jhumkas. In addition, the movie's look poster for Fahadh Faasil was unveiled last month, creating further anticipation for this highly awaited sequel.

