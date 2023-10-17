Oneplus Cancels Free Wireless Charger Order, Apologises For Error & Issues Rs 800 Voucher

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There's bad news for those who ordered the OnePlus 30W Wireless Charger recently-it was posted on the website for Rs 0. These orders are being cancelled by the firm. However, they will provide a new coupon offering a discount of Rs 800 on accessory purchases of Rs 1500 or more. This coupon will be credited to your account directly.

"We regret to notify you that owing to an inaccurate pricing setting, your order for the OnePlus 30W Wireless Charger will be cancelled. We really regret any inconvenience that we may have caused. We will be offering a fresh voucher of Rs 800 off on accessory purchases of Rs. 1500 or more as a symbol of our regret. Your account will receive a straight credit for this discount," OnePlus India stated.

It further said, "Please do not hesitate to contact our customer support staff if you have any more queries or worries. They will be more than happy to assist you."

The smartphone company shocked everyone last week with a special offer that included free phone covers, wireless chargers, and other accessories in India. Last week, they were priced at Rs 0 on the OnePlus website.

The firm did not advertise the sale offer, but a few individuals were fortunate enough to notice it and received a free wireless charger from OnePlus, while some were able to purchase OnePlus phone covers for nothing.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30W wireless charger, which is only available in white, was originally priced at Rs 3,990. While it can only be charged at a maximum of 10W, the Warp Charge 30 may also be used with phones that are not made by OnePlus.

In the meanwhile, the business has been teasing the features, style, and distinctive qualities of the OnePlus Open foldable phone on social media over the past several days. The phone is set to launch in India on October 19.