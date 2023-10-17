Earth To Mars: 8 Planets; And Their Orbital Period In Days


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The solar system, a wondrous expanse of celestial bodies, consists of eight planets, including Earth, each with distinct characteristics and orbits. Let's see the orbital period of each

Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, has an orbital period of about 88 days.



Venus, known for its thick, cloudy atmosphere, takes approximately 225 days to complete its orbit around the Sun

Earth

Earth, our home planet, has an orbital period of 365 days, defining our calendar year

Mars

Mars, often called the "Red Planet," orbits the Sun in roughly 687 days

Jupiter

Jupiter, the largest planet, has a much longer orbital period of about 4,333 days

Saturn

Saturn, famous for its stunning ring system, takes approximately 10,759 days to complete an orbit

Uranus

Uranus, a gas giant with a distinct tilt, has an orbital period of roughly 30,687 days

Neptune

Neptune, the farthest known major planet from the Sun, orbits in approximately 60,190 days

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto, has an orbital period of about 90,560 days as it travels through its highly elliptical orbit

