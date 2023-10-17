7 Yoga Practices For Navratri Wellness

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 7 yoga poses to maintain mental and physical well-being as well as enhance spiritual connection during Navratri.

The Sun Salutation is a series of yoga postures that not only provide a complete physical workout but also increase your energy levels and help you stay active during the day.

Sitting in a cross-legged position with eyes closed, while hand resting in mudra position over knees. This pose is best for meditation. It helps bring mental clarity.

The pose helps in increasing blood circulation, stimulating thyroid gland and reducing stress. Doing this pose will enhance flexibility, balance as well as bring mental clarity.

Pranayam involves breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom and Kapalbharti which helps to cleanse the body and enhance focus.



The Bow Pose increases flexibility and strength in your back and core muscles. It's a great pose for channeling energy and vitality.

In this asana, you use your back muscles to lift your chest, head, and shoulders off the ground.

This pose, allow you to connect with your emotions and the divine feminine energy.

In this breathing exercise, one inhales from one nostril, holds the breath for some time and exhales from other. It balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain.

