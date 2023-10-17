Exclusive! ‘Meppadiyan’ Director Vishnu Mohan On National Award: ‘A Milestone In Filmmaker’S Life’

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 69th National Film Awards were presented to the winners on Tuesday (Oct 17) by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Among the notable winners was Malayalam filmmaker Vishnu Mohan who bagged the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film for 'Meppadiyan'.

Soon after the award ceremony in New Delhi, Vishnu Mohan spoke exclusively to Asianet Newsable. Here are edited excerpts of the interview:

How does it feel to have won the award?



Feeling happy, it's a milestone in every filmmaker's life. So, to receive this honour through the first film itself is very special.







How important is this award for you?

This movie was conceived as a commercial movie project. Receiving different prestigious accolades including at international film festivals was unexpected, But receiving a national award for 'Meppadiyan' is the cherry on top.

Now that you have won the award, could you recall the feeling when you were making the movie or recall the experiences while making the movie?



It was quite a journey from narrating the story to Meppadiyan's lead actor, Unni Mukundan, to obtaining a national award. In addition, there were a number of obstacles along the way. Since Meppadiyan was also Unni Mukundan's debut film as a producer, he did not commit to any other films for three years after signing on to this one. Therefore, it was a tremendous obligation on our part to produce a quality movie for Unni Mukundan and establish new heights in his career graph. The only thought I had was that Meppadiyan would be a commercial movie and that Unni Mukundan shouldn't experience any distress after the film's release. Later, when we won numerous accolades, including those at international film festivals, I saw it as both an act of grace from God and the result of our effort and hard work.







What are you working on next?

Next, am working on 'Kadha Innuvare', a love story. The film has an ensemble cast of Biju Menon, Anu Mohan, Nikhila Vimal, Anusree, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique, and Renji Panicker. The film also has renowned classical dancer Methil Devika who will make her acting debut through this film. The shooting of the film is almost completed. The film is expected to be released earlier next year. The camera is handled by Jomon T John and the editor is Shameer Muhammed. The film is being produced under the banner of Vishnu Mohan Stories and co-produced by Plan J Cinemas and Imagin Cinemas by Harris Desom and P B Anish. Therefore, working on this second movie as a debut producer is

fortunate.

Do you think the national awards are more favourable towards Bollywood than regional cinema?

Now, we can't claim that only Bollywood is receiving national awards. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also clarified that the 'content' of the film is most important. If you look at the national awards from prior years, the South or regional cinemas produced the majority of the winners. Tamil-Telugu films are huge successes at the box office, even in Hindi.

How cinema industry has evolved under the Modi govt?

What I have noticed most is that there has been a big change in how the awards are presented since 2014. In the past, there was even a category for "award cinema," where a number of people made films only for the purpose of pushing for prizes. However, a lot has changed, and now films with strong content are honoured and rewarded. Numerous films are considered NFTs under chain business, and the government offers subsidies

to promote Indian cinema.