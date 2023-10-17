University Games' Party Game Celebrates The 50Th Anniversary Of The Rocky Horror Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rocky Horror Show Game from University Games

Rocky Horror Show Game (contents)

All New Rocky Horror Show Game Arrives in Time for Holidays and Halloween

- Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University GamesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's just a jump to the left... and a step to the right... to grab a copy of University Games ' new Rocky Horror Show Game (MSRP $24.99 for 2-6 players, ages 12+).The experiential new party game hits store shelves this year in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic show. Players choose a favorite character and try to escape the castle to win the game. Along the way, you will rock to song lyrics, hear familiar lines, and perform the Time Warp (again) as you build alliances and navigate the lab.Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said,“Board game players, as well as the dedicated fanbase of The Rocky Horror Show, are certain to embrace the new game. We had a lot of fun bringing the storyline and all of the silly antics of the show into a board game format.”About University Games:University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visitAmazon

Greg Walsh

University Games



+1 203-292-6280

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

How to Play The Rocky Horror Show Game from University Games