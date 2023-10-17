University Games' Party Game Celebrates The 50Th Anniversary Of The Rocky Horror Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rocky Horror Show Game from University Games
Rocky Horror Show Game (contents)
All New Rocky Horror Show Game Arrives in Time for Holidays and Halloween Board game players, as well as the dedicated fanbase of The Rocky Horror Show, are certain to embrace the new game. We had fun bringing the storyline and silly antics of the show into a game format.”
- Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University GamesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's just a jump to the left... and a step to the right... to grab a copy of University Games ' new Rocky Horror Show Game (MSRP $24.99 for 2-6 players, ages 12+).
The experiential new party game hits store shelves this year in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic show. Players choose a favorite character and try to escape the castle to win the game. Along the way, you will rock to song lyrics, hear familiar lines, and perform the Time Warp (again) as you build alliances and navigate the lab.
Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said,“Board game players, as well as the dedicated fanbase of The Rocky Horror Show, are certain to embrace the new game. We had a lot of fun bringing the storyline and all of the silly antics of the show into a board game format.”
About University Games:
University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit
Amazon
Greg Walsh
University Games
+1 203-292-6280
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
How to Play The Rocky Horror Show Game from University Games
MENAFN17102023003118003196ID1107259144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.