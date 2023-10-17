2023 Pacific Defense Contracting Summit Begins Today In Hawaii

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hundreds of Military, Government & Business Leaders Participating

- Defense Leadership ForumHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Contact: Chayil Dickerson228-860-1676More than 400 military, government and business leaders have arrived in Honolulu for the 2nd Annual Pacific Defense Contracting Summit. Organized by the Defense Leadership Forum ( ) – a public service organization based in Washington, DC, the Summit's objectives are to provide the latest details on the projected FY2024 defense budget, including substantial increases for the U.S. Pacific Theater, and to provide insight into the mission and contracting priorities of U.S. Pacific Military Commands. The Summit features almost 40 high-level speakers.The 3-day Summit includes Keynote Presentations by:.Congressman Rob Wittman , (R-VA), Vice Chairman, House Armed Services Committee.Congressman Ed Case , (Hawaii 1st District); House Appropriations Committee and Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Subcommittee.Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA), Chair of the Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, House Foreign Affairs Committee.Honorable Lourdes“Lou” Aflague Leon Guerrero, Governor of GuamTop military and government officials are participating, representing Multiple U.S. Navy Commands & Bases, Army Partnerships, DoD Cyber, Edwards Air Force Base, Space & Missile Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, NSA, and GSA.Prime Defense Contractors providing presentations include: CGI Federal, Fincantieri, Parsons, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, SAIC, Siemens, and V2X. Bank of America is providing a presentation on defense contractor financing.Summit sponsors include: Bank of America, OmniSync Incorporated, Capitol Integration, Insight, ProPricer, CGI Federal, and SAIC.The Summit begins this morning at 8:30 AM at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa in Honolulu and concludes at 1:45 PM on Thursday.

