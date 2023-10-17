Global Print On Demand Market Size Surges As E-Commerce Fuels Custom Product Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) E-commerce growth and consumer demand for personalized products are key drivers in the print on demand market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The print on demand market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $64.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Print on demand plays a pivotal role in reshaping the retail landscape by offering a flexible and efficient solution for custom product creation and distribution. It empowers individuals and businesses to monetize their creativity without the constraints of traditional manufacturing and inventory management. Print on demand's technology-driven approach streamlines the production process, reducing waste and environmental impact by manufacturing products.

Request Sample PDF Report at:

Moreover, this industry democratizes entrepreneurship by lowering barriers to entry, enabling anyone with innovative ideas to establish an online presence and reach a global audience. With its emphasis on personalization, PoD enhances customer experiences by delivering unique, made-to-order items. As e-commerce continues to grow, the PoD sector stands as a catalyst for innovation, providing a dynamic platform that merges artistry, technology, and commerce in a mutually beneficial manner. Such factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for print on demand market forecast.

On the basis of product, the apparel segment dominated the print on demand market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As print on demand for apparel products enables entrepreneurs to build unique designs, graphics, or slogans for different clothing such as t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the home decor segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Print on demand home décor products include soft furnishings and kitchenware that showcase personalized and customized decoration products.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know:

By region, North America dominated the print on demand market size in 2022. Businesses in this area are embracing these solutions at an increasing rate, which in turn is expected to propel global market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of strong government policies regarding privacy and security in this region has been driving the growth of the global market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 provided a range of new avenues for the print on demand market to grow over the forthcoming period. This is attributed to advanced technologies such as digital printing, sublimation printing, and UV printing. These techniques allow for high-quality and vibrant printing on a wide range of surfaces and materials, including apparel, accessories, home decor, and more. In addition, during pandemic advanced printing technology, resulted in higher quality and more vibrant prints.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Furthermore, key players in the market adopted strategies such as collaboration and product development to expand their services in the print on demand market. For instance, in August 2021, Vistaprint and Wix global SaaS platform collaborated to create, manage print on order service and grow an online presence for small businesses to accelerate their digital presence. These factors create numerous opportunities for high print on demand industry growth.

The market players operating in the print on demand market analysis are VistaPrint, Zazzle, Inc., Printify, Inc., CustomCat, Gelato, Teelaunch, Prodigi Group, Canva, Redbubble Group and Gooten. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the print on demand industry globally.

Inquire Here Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn