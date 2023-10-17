Professional Reviewers Laud Economist's First Fiction Masterpiece

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --In the stillness and dark corners that veil the night, shadowed entities are believed to thrive. They reveal themselves to a select few and incite fear to those who have the extraordinary gift of knowing. This is how great fiction stories are born. Whether it is by a writer's retelling of a series of mysterious, unexplainable occurrences or purely the product of man's vivid imagination, sightings of ghosts, ghouls, and other non-human entities have fascinated and excited all audiences. These occurrences are what former economist and published author Rezaul Khan writes about as he details his supernatural experiences in 8 Frog Street , one of PageTurner Press and Media's best-selling mystery novels.The book is based on Khan's experiences as a resident in Manila. With 8 Frog Street, he brings some Filipino urban legends to life and describes his encounters through the character of Lee Chan, a business tycoon who immigrated from China and settled in Manila in 1930. The narrator in the story is Lee's neighbor, Richie King.Combining the author's admission that the stories in the book are based on his experiences with previous writings of Filipino mythology, 8 Frog Street invites readers to consider that these supernatural creatures go beyond the veil of fictional and may manifest themselves to anyone who believes in them. As the US Review of Books states,“The many plot twists and the biochemical warfare aspect of the story render this an intriguing read.”A Barnes and Noble reviewer declares that the book is“Exciting and thrilling.” He further states,“I really enjoyed how honest the narration was about the characters that we encounter along the way, specifically the successful and mysterious Mr. Lee.”As one of PageTurner Press and Media's masterful gateways into the other world, 8 Frog Street is an entertaining personal account for readers who want to explore the otherworldly attractions of the Philippines and learn about their culture of superstition.Rezaul Khan worked as an economist in international development for many years. He wrote thousands of pages of economic and project reports in his career. 8 Frog Street is his first fiction based on his experiences in Manila, where he lived for some years. He has another fiction book in the works. 8 Frog Street is published by PageTurner Press and Media. It is available in paperback and e-book formats. Grab a copy via and other major online bookstores.

