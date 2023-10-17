Defending The Future : Military Radar Market Size Projected To Surge To $25.1 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Radar Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Military Radar Market by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Duplexer, Others), by Range (Short, Medium, Long), by Frequency (C-Band, S-Band, X-Band, Others), by Application (Airspace Monitoring and Traffic Management, Space Situation Awareness, Maritime Patrolling, Weapon Guidance, Others), by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global military radar industry was valued at $13.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $25.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request Sample Pages -

The aircrafts in military are used for various tasks such as airlifting troops, cargo resupply, firefighting, and medical evacuation. Various countries have concentrated to modernize their military aircrafts, and some fleet modernization programs are already in work. With the rise in traffic of air passengers, the airline companies are putting orders for new aircraft to expand and modernize their convoys. Likewise, many developing countries are endeavoring to boost their aerial combat and transport capabilities, which is creating new orders for military aircraft. Such factors are concurrently creating demand for military radar in airborne.

The antenna segment to grab the largest revenue during the forecast period

Based on component, the antenna segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global military radar market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy revenue growth during the forecast period. Antenna is the largest segment in global military radar market as the defense industry is always evolving, and armed forces need next-generation defense systems. Currently, defense forces use an active phased array type of antenna that offer a complete image of the area under surveillance. This has led to the rising demand for antenna in military radar across the world. However, the duplexer segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. There is a rise in demand for duplexers in military electronic devices for airborne communication, underwater communication, and ground-based communication as they offer bi-directional communication.

The short-range segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on range, the short-range segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global military radar market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is because governments across the world are investing heavily in short-range systems for better connectivity and capturing things clearer in future space missions and communication. In response to this, leading companies are creating innovative short-range radars which enable 360-degree surround-view for military and naval applications. However, the long range segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The segment is driven by high-end defense applications, electronic defense systems, and off-site long-range radar machinery.

PURCHASE FULL REPORT OF -

North America to achieve the highest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global military radar market , and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because the region has witnessed major defense-related sanctions, which heightens the demand for military radars for use in national and international defense forces. The U.S. is one of the strongest military forces in the world and is a key supplier of military radars to the global market. Moreover, it is home to a huge number of manufacturing companies operating at global level. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is due to China's, Japan's, and India's growing spending on defense products.

Leading Market Players

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The European market is also anticipated to see major growth over the projected years due to the increased expenditure, which is recognized to upgrade their military aircraft and weapons. European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and France promote a part of their defense expenditure on NATO, which is expected to enhance the demand for military radar over the forecast period. The military radar market in countries of Europe is projected to increase at a reasonable pace due to the growth of defense forces in several countries such as the UK, Russia, and Germany, among others.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:

- Ground Surveillance RADAR Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn