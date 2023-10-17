Gooddata Introduces Flexquery Analytics Lake: A New Vision For Business Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Analytics leader's new approach to BI promises a paradigm shift in harnessing the power of data and AI.

- Roman Stanek, GoodData Founder and CEOSAN FRANCISCO, US, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GoodData , the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, has announced a transformative vision for the future of augmented analytics and BI. Industry-first, GoodData's FlexQuery Analytics Lake represents a revolutionary end-to-end data platform that manages metadata, materialized metrics, federated datasets, result caches, predictive models, analytics code, and leverages storage, compute, semantics, and reporting within an open, API-first analytics-as-code architecture with built-in AI acceleration.This approach empowers data builders, offering them unprecedented speed, agility, and scale while ensuring high-quality, governed data products. Further, the platform provides a seamless collaboration point for every data persona, combining the power of code-based automation with no-code/low-code environments.Today, GoodData launched the first phase of this vision. Named FlexCache, and built on the advanced in-memory Apache Arrow and Intel AVX-512 architectures, it acts as a super-high performance, intelligent analytics cache with infinite scale. The new technology significantly reduces query times and saves costs by minimizing unpredictable and expensive cloud data warehouse query processing."The proliferation of augmented analytics and AI causes the collision of analytics and business intelligence (ABI) and Data Science and ML,” said Roman Stanek, GoodData's Founder and CEO.“With our FlexQuery Analytics Lake, we're not simply offering a BI platform; we're offering an entirely new concept to the market, one that will provide the ultimate collaborative BI and ML environment for data professionals.”To learn more about GoodData's pioneering FlexQuery Analytics Lake vision and the release of FlexCache, read more here .About GoodDataGoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world's top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Medium.###

