Ethical Swag To Be The Official Swag Partner Of Advertising Week New York

- Tara Milburn, CEO of Ethical SwagCAPE BRETON, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This week, in the vibrant heart of New York City, industry leaders in marketing, advertising, media, and tech will join minds at THE PENN DISTRICT for the 19th edition of AWNewYork . Proudly, Ethical Swag will be the conference's Official Swag Partner, extending its commitment to sustainable and ethical practices.Ethical Swag set out to make it easy for other marketers, sales teams, and HR professionals to build better right into their existing initiatives. 'Swag is ubiquitous,' Tara Milburn, Ethical Swag's Founder and CEO, shared. 'But I saw so many companies proudly wear their logo on products that didn't align with their team's values.'The need for sustainable promotional products has skyrocketed in keeping with Milburn's prediction. Last year, the promotional products industry grew by 15.6%, and $3 billion in sales came from sustainable products. Increasingly, employees and customers prioritize value alignment over almost everything, and their commitment takes form in an increased willingness to pay premiums for sustainable products, wait longer for product deliveries, or take a pay cut to work for mission-driven companies.Fortunately, Ethical Swag's solution requires no such sacrifice. Their good, better, best pricing model brings sustainable options to companies at any budget point, and their easy e-commerce experience makes customization seamless and delivery hassle-free.“Making the right choice should be easy,” says Milburn.“Everything we've done as a company comes from that core belief.”Tara Milburn will attend the conference and speak on a panel hosted on the Innovation Factory stage, joining a stellar panel of thought in a session titled: "Planting Seeds: Stories and Partners Shape the Change We Make." This session is not merely a dialogue but a confluence of stories and strategic insights aimed at sowing seeds of change through innovative partnerships and transformative narratives.Sharing the stage with Tara is Anna Rathmann, Executive Director of The Jane Goodall Institute. Anna brings a profound understanding of engaging communities in conservation at every level. Her journey, from the plains of Africa to the boardrooms of National Geographic, has been a testament to her dedication to protecting our planet through research, conservation, exploration, and education.Also contributing to the dialogue is Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact at HP Inc. With over 15 years of expertise in the social impact arena, Michele spearheads HP's corporate digital equity work globally, aligning HP's technology and solutions with organizations catalyzing positive change worldwide. Her leadership is pivotal in steering HP towards its sustainable impact goal of accelerating digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.Junmian Sun, Managing Director of the Shorty Awards, is moderating this powerhouse panel. With her experience as the Director of Strategic Events at dentsu Americas and an adjunct faculty member at New York University, she brings a unique blend of insights from media, advertising, marketing, and education. Her belief in the transformative power of education, technology, and innovation is not just a principle but a lived experience, making her the perfect guide.Key takeaways from this session will underscore the pivotal role of compelling stories in altering mindsets and behaviors. The dialogue will delve into the architecture of thoughtful partnerships, emphasizing the importance of shared values and innovative collaborations, and explore strategies and tactics for building organizations that equally prioritize people, profits, and the planet.“It's not just about making the right choice,” says Milburn.“It's about making it effortlessly for every thought, action, and partnership to bring us closer to a better world.”

