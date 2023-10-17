Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Projected Growth To US$ 13.7 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market in 2022 amounted to US$ 4.6 Billion. It is projected that the market will experience a growth rate of 10.8% from 2023 to 2033 , ultimately reaching a valuation of US$ 13.7 Billion by the conclusion of the forecast period.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) have emerged as a disruptive force in the materials industry, presenting a unique combination of strength, lightweight properties, and design flexibility. LFTs are composite materials where the reinforcement phase consists of long fibers, typically glass or carbon, embedded in a thermoplastic matrix. This innovative combination has found applications across diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and industrial components.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

One of the primary drivers of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market is the increasing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the automotive sector. Manufacturers are adopting LFTs to replace traditional materials like metals, as these composites offer a remarkable balance between structural integrity and weight reduction. Moreover, LFTs provide improved impact resistance and durability, making them an attractive choice for various applications.

Market Opportunity:

The Long Fiber Thermoplastics market is poised for significant growth, driven by the escalating demand for sustainable and high-performance materials. As the automotive industry undergoes a paradigm shift towards electric vehicles, the need for lightweight materials becomes even more crucial. LFTs offer an eco-friendly alternative, contributing to the overall sustainability goals of industries.

Furthermore, the versatility of LFTs positions them as a preferred choice in sectors beyond automotive. Aerospace applications, consumer goods manufacturing, and industrial components are witnessing a surge in the adoption of Long Fiber Thermoplastics. The ability of these materials to withstand harsh environmental conditions and provide superior mechanical properties opens up a wide array of opportunities for market players.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising prospects, the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market is not without its challenges. One of the primary concerns is the cost associated with manufacturing LFTs. The production processes involved, including fiber impregnation and molding, can be relatively expensive. This poses a hurdle, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, limiting their ability to compete in the market.

Moreover, the recycling and disposal of Long Fiber Thermoplastics remain a challenge. As sustainability becomes a focal point for industries, addressing the end-of-life aspects of these materials becomes imperative. The industry is actively exploring recycling technologies and sustainable practices to mitigate the environmental impact of LFTs.

Key Players:



GS Caltex

SABIC (TADAWUL: 2010 )

Solvay (EBR: SOLB )

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (TYO: 4188 )

Teijin Limited (TYO: 3401 )

Celanese Corporation

BASF Group (BASF Corporation)

Avient Corporation Asahi Kasei Corporation

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturing companies worldwide that specialize in long fiber thermoplastics are increasing their production capacities and expanding their product portfolios with new launches. Some of these companies are collaborating on research and development to create advanced long fiber thermoplastics.

Recent developments in the long fiber thermoplastics market include:

In May 2022, Solvay announced an investment in its production facility to increase the production of its long fiber thermoplastics range, Xencor LFT. This investment also included research and development at Solvay's technical center in Georgia and additional capabilities at its Belgium plant.

In June 2021, Avient launched a new series of nylon-based long fiber thermoplastics with a smooth surface aesthetic and moisture resistance. These LFTs featured nylon 6 and nylon 6/6 to help delay moisture absorption, enhancing the effectiveness of the material in moisture-prone environments.

In May 2021, SABIC developed thermoplastic solutions for electric vehicle battery packs. This included integrated plastic-metal hybrid structures with STAMAX FR with long glass fiber PP material for the battery tray to reduce weight while maintaining the strength provided by metal.

In March 2020, Celanese Corporation announced a three-year expansion plan of engineering compounds at its facilities in Asia, including locations in China and India. The company intended to add 52 KT of LFT capacity at the Nanjing facility in China by 2023.

Segmentation of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market



By Material Type :



Glass Fibers





PP





PA





PBT





TPU



Others



Carbon Fibers





PP





PA





PBT





TPU



Others



Steel Fibers

Aramid Fibers

By End Use Industries :



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Consumer Goods



Electrical and Electronics



Sports and Leisure



Industrial and Machinery

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



