B4B Payments To Showcase Instant Card Issuing And Payments Innovation At Money 20/20 USA

Meet with B4B Payments and Money 2020

Fintechs and solution providers to be shown how they can scale effortlessly and accelerate market entry

- Kieran Draper, Head of North AmericaBOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- B4B Payments, a Banking Circle Group company, will demonstrate its robust and scalable corporate card issuing and payments platform at this year's Money 20/20 event in Las Vegas, NV. (Sunday, Oct. 22 to Wednesday, Oct. 25).Demonstrations will take place at the Banking Circle Booth #6000:Monday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.B4B Payments will unveil the inner workings of its advanced payments platform and offer insights into its card issuing, loading, automation, and money movement capabilities. Team members will be on hand to answer questions about the platform's seamless integration and APIs, explore real-world use cases, and reveal how fintechs can harness the platform for cost-efficient, multi-currency payments with competitive FX rates.B4B Payments has been deploying instant and secure payment solutions to businesses and fintechs for more than 17 years in the UK and Europe. Since 2021, the award-winning company has been operating in the US, enabling organizations to manage corporate expenses, payouts, incentives, and rewards quickly and securely. B4B Payments makes all its flexible payment offerings through the issuance of physical or virtual prepaid cards, direct ACH, powerful API integrations, and a robust all-in-one platform."Our technology and solutions are enabling fintechs to move faster and scale confidently at every stage of their growth cycle," affirms Kieran Draper, Head of North America. "We're transforming business payments, delivering quicker, more efficient, cost-effective cashless transactions. With our support, fintechs can innovate and expand their payment offerings in the US and Europe."B4B Payments offers US fintechs BIN Sponsorship and turnkey card, FX, and payment solutions in Europe and the UK, simplifying the path to regulatory compliance and new market access.The company currently provides program management, card issuing, and payment solutions to corporates and fintechs in the US.Book your one-on-one meeting with B4B Payment representatives at Money 20/20 here.Download B4B Payments' Fintech Partnership Brochure

