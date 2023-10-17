Adhesives And Sealants Market Latest Trends With New Innovation And Future Aspect Analysis, 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The adhesives and sealants industry is a critical component of the global manufacturing and construction sectors.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The adhesives and sealants industry is a critical component of the global manufacturing and construction sectors. Adhesives are substances used to bond two or more surfaces together, while sealants are used to seal gaps or joints in various structures and prevent the passage of air, water, or other substances. This industry plays a crucial role in a wide range of applications, including automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging, and medical devices.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global adhesives and sealants market was estimated at $51.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to accrue a sum of $85.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Here are some key points about the adhesives and sealants industry:

Market Size: The global adhesives and sealants market is substantial and continues to grow. The industry's size and value depend on factors like economic conditions, technological advancements, and market demand.

Types of Adhesives and Sealants: The industry produces a wide variety of adhesives and sealants, including:

- Adhesives: This category includes various types, such as epoxy, cyanoacrylate (super glue), polyurethane, acrylic, and silicone adhesives. Each type serves specific purposes based on their bonding properties and characteristics.

- Sealants: Sealants come in different forms, including silicone, polyurethane, acrylic, and rubber-based sealants. They are used for applications like waterproofing, sealing gaps in construction, and providing protection from environmental factors.

Technical advancements and rise in R&D activities which led to the increase in demand for a wide range electrical & electronic devices and increase in government spending on the building & construction sector act as the key drivers for the growth of the adhesives and sealants market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific would maintain its dominancy in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period. By product type, the adhesive segment is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030.

Applications:

- Construction: Adhesives and sealants are widely used in the construction industry for bonding materials like glass, metal, concrete, and wood. They are also used to seal joints in buildings and infrastructure to prevent water and air infiltration.

- Automotive: The automotive industry relies on adhesives for various purposes, such as bonding body parts, interiors, and glass installation. Sealants are used for weatherproofing.

- Aerospace: In aerospace, adhesives and sealants are essential for lightweight constructions and for joining various materials in aircraft manufacturing.

- Electronics: Adhesives are used in the assembly of electronic components to ensure conductivity and protect against environmental factors.

- Packaging: Adhesives are used in packaging applications to seal boxes and containers.

The global adhesives and sealants market is analyzed across product type, application and region. Based on product type, the adhesive segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The sealant segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period.

Environmental Concerns: There is a growing emphasis on developing environmentally friendly adhesives and sealants with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and reduced environmental impact. This is in line with global efforts to promote sustainability and reduce carbon footprints.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts focus on creating more advanced and high-performance adhesives and sealants to meet the demands of emerging technologies and industries.

The building and construction segment was the largest in 2020, grabbing nearly one-third of the global market and is expected to lead the trail through 2030. However, the medical segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Regulation and Standards: The adhesives and sealants industry is subject to various regulations and standards, such as those governing safety, toxicity, and environmental impact. Regulatory bodies vary by region and may include agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) in Europe.

Market Players: Major companies in the adhesives and sealants industry include Henkel, 3M, Dow Chemical, Sika AG, and Bostik, among others. These companies produce a wide range of adhesive and sealant products for various applications.

Asia-Pacific garnered more than two-fifths of the global market in 2020 and would maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The other regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The adhesives and sealants industry is a vital sector that serves numerous industries and applications. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring the durability, safety, and performance of products and structures in our modern world. As technology and environmental concerns continue to evolve, the industry is likely to adapt and develop new, innovative solutions to meet these changing needs.

The key players of the adhesives and sealants market analyzed in the research include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Lord Corporation, Scott Bader Co., Sika AG, The 3M Company, and Uniseal, Inc.

