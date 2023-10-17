Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press Release Persbericht Communiqué De Presse

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dear Madam, Sir, Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the announcement of a conditional voluntary public tender offer on all its outstanding shares by TPG.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.