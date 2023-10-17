More Rewards Launches Third Year Of Fueling Sport Sponsorship Program

“At More Rewards, we recognize that training to compete in high-performance sports is a full-time job that for most athletes, regardless of where they are at in their respective athletic journey, doesn't pay the bills,” said Rafael Alvarez , General Manager of More Rewards.“We're entering our third year of supporting Canadian athletes at every level to reach their full potential. We're so thrilled to help them achieve their goals and make their communities, and all Canadians, proud.”

Launched in 2021 with the goal to support high-performance athletes from Western Canada, Fueling Sport is a year-round program that helps fuel athletes' journeys via sponsorship and discounted groceries. The grocery discounts and sponsorship funds help ensure the maintenance of a balanced, robust diet during training, and athletes are also encouraged and able to use the funds towards living expenses and travel costs. As it enters its third year, the program has already sponsored more than 100 athletes at all levels, spanning 30 sports.

“There's a lot that goes into fuelling for my sport: a lot of time, training, and a lot of food,” said Evan Dunfee , a Richmond, B.C.-based returning athlete to the Fueling Sport roster, who will be representing Canada in racewalking at this year's 2023 Pan-Am Games in Santiago.“The support I've received from Fueling Sport has been invaluable. With no other sponsors, I feel so lucky to know that they have my back, all year round – not just at competition time. It allows me to focus way more of my energy towards Santiago this fall, and that podium in Paris next summer. It's also exciting seeing the program grow: not only will more athletes be better prepared to compete, but the spotlight More Rewards helps shine on them with this program means more athletes getting to be local role models for that next generation, too.”

This year, More Rewards has assembled a roster of 33 high-performance athletes from hometowns across the Western provinces and the Yukon territory. They compete in 28 different disciplines, from volleyball to kitesurfing to wheelchair rugby to BMX, and everything in between. At least 12 of these athletes are bound for the 2023 Pan-Am or 2023 Parapan-Am Games in Santiago, Chile, with the Pan-Am Games kicking off on October 20, followed by the Parapan-Am on November 17. Five Fueling Sport-sponsored athletes have also already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with more sure to follow.

Below is a list of all athletes on the year three roster for More Rewards' Fueling Sport Program: