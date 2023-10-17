Art Crowdfunding Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The art crowdfunding market is expected to reach $2.67 billion by 2027, with a 12% CAGR, as per TBRC's Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023.
Art crowdfunding market growth attributed to online art marketplace expansion. North America leads the art crowdfunding market share . Key players: Rockethub, Patreon Inc., Ulule, Indiegogo Inc., Pozible, GoFundMe LLC., Kickstarter PBC, Fundable LLC., Makuake Inc., Fundition Inc., Ketto, Razoo Inc., Wefunder, ArtLifting, Fundrazr.
Art Crowdfunding Market Segments
.By Type: 5% Fee, 4% Fee, 3% Fee, Other Types
.By Art Type: Visual Art, Performing Art, Literary Art, Other Art Types
.By Platform: Reward-Based Crowdfunding, Donation-Based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding
.By Application: Films, Music, Stage Shows, Comics, Journalism, Publishing, Museums, Galleries, Other Applications
.By Geography: The global art crowdfunding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Art crowdfunding refers to obtaining financial contributions from supporters using online platforms to support artistic projects like exhibitions or theater productions. It enables artists to interact with a larger audience to receive financial support for their creative endeavors.
Read More On The Global Art Crowdfunding Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Art Crowdfunding Market Trends And Strategies
4. Art Crowdfunding Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Art Crowdfunding Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
