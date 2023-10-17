Art Crowdfunding Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The art crowdfunding market is expected to reach $2.67 billion by 2027, with a 12% CAGR, as per TBRC's Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2023.

Art crowdfunding market growth attributed to online art marketplace expansion. North America leads the art crowdfunding market share . Key players: Rockethub, Patreon Inc., Ulule, Indiegogo Inc., Pozible, GoFundMe LLC., Kickstarter PBC, Fundable LLC., Makuake Inc., Fundition Inc., Ketto, Razoo Inc., Wefunder, ArtLifting, Fundrazr.

Art Crowdfunding Market Segments

.By Type: 5% Fee, 4% Fee, 3% Fee, Other Types

.By Art Type: Visual Art, Performing Art, Literary Art, Other Art Types

.By Platform: Reward-Based Crowdfunding, Donation-Based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding

.By Application: Films, Music, Stage Shows, Comics, Journalism, Publishing, Museums, Galleries, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global art crowdfunding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Art crowdfunding refers to obtaining financial contributions from supporters using online platforms to support artistic projects like exhibitions or theater productions. It enables artists to interact with a larger audience to receive financial support for their creative endeavors.

Read More On The Global Art Crowdfunding Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Art Crowdfunding Market Trends And Strategies

4. Art Crowdfunding Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Art Crowdfunding Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Recreation Global Market Report 2023



Arts Global Market Report 2023



Amusements Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2023