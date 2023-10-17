Organic Fertilizers Market Research Report Demand And Future Trends Till 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The organic fertilizer industry plays a vital role in sustainable agriculture and is closely related to the broader organic farming movement

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The organic fertilizer industry plays a vital role in sustainable agriculture and is closely related to the broader organic farming movement. Organic fertilizers are natural products that provide essential nutrients to plants while improving soil quality and promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable agricultural practices.

According to the report, the global organic fertilizers industry was estimated at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $15.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Types of Organic Fertilizers: Organic fertilizers are derived from natural sources such as animal manure, compost, plant materials, and various organic waste products. Some common types include:

- Compost: Made from decomposed organic materials.

- Manure: Animal waste, such as cow dung or poultry litter.

- Bone meal: Ground animal bones.

- Fish emulsion: A liquid fertilizer made from fish remains.

- Seaweed and kelp fertilizers: Derived from marine plants.

- Cover crops: Plants grown to enrich the soil, like legumes fixing nitrogen.

Rise in awareness of harmful effects caused by chemical fertilizers to both human and environment drives the growth of the global organic fertilizers market. On the other hand, several adverse climatic conditions restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand for organic food, especially from Europe and North America that are importing food from Asia-Pacific is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Benefits of Organic Fertilizers:

- Improve soil structure and water retention.

- Release nutrients slowly, reducing the risk of nutrient leaching.

- Enhance microbial activity in the soil.

- Reduce the risk of chemical residue in crops.

- Promote sustainable and environmentally-friendly agriculture.

The plant segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global organic fertilizers market, as they break down quicker than other organic elements. The mineral segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period, due to increased acceptance and use organic fertilizers.

Certification and Regulation: Organic fertilizers, like organic foods, are subject to regulations and certification processes in many countries. These regulations ensure that the products used in organic farming meet certain standards and do not contain synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms.

Market Growth: The demand for organic fertilizers has been steadily increasing due to growing consumer awareness about organic and sustainable agriculture. This demand is driven by both organic and conventional farmers looking to improve soil health and reduce their environmental impact.

The cereal & grains segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global organic fertilizers market, as they can be cultivated easily and provide high yield. Simultaneously, the fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because the demand for fruits and vegetables is large and increasing constantly.

Challenges: Despite the benefits, organic fertilizers face some challenges, including lower nutrient content compared to synthetic fertilizers, potentially higher costs, and the need for greater land and organic matter to produce them at scale.

Research and Innovation: The industry continues to evolve with ongoing research into more efficient production methods and the development of new organic fertilizers. Innovations like biofertilizers and mycorrhizal fungi products aim to enhance plant nutrition and productivity.

Environmental Sustainability: The use of organic fertilizers aligns with the principles of sustainable agriculture by reducing the environmental impact of conventional farming, including less soil and water pollution, and lower energy consumption.

The market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global organic fertilizers market. The same province is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the region is largely dependent on agriculture.

Global Perspective: The organic fertilizer industry is not limited to one specific region. It is a global industry, and the popularity of organic farming and the use of organic fertilizers can vary from one country to another, depending on factors like consumer preferences, agricultural practices, and government policies.

The organic fertilizer industry plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable agriculture, improving soil health, and reducing the environmental impact of farming practices. It is an important component of the broader movement towards organic and environmentally-friendly food production.

Key players in the industry-

- Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd.

- Baconco Co., Ltd.

- Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd

- PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory

- Alpha BioGreen

- PT Pupuk Kaltim

- Cropagro

- Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited Revisoil

- SongGianh Corporation

