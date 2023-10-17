Digital Remittance Market Size, Share, Growth Trends Analysis And Outlook For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "Digital Remittance Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the digital remittance market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the digital remittance market is expected to reach $37.36 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 14.4%.

The global digital remittance market's growth is primarily attributed to the increasing number of international transactions. The North America region is anticipated to dominate and hold the largest market share. Key players in this market include Remitly Inc., Citigroup Inc., American Express Company, PayPal Holdings Inc., Mastercard Inc., and Western Union Holdings Inc.

Emerging Digital Remittance Market Trend

An emerging trend in the Digital Remittance Market is the focus on product innovation. Major companies operating in the market are concentrating on innovating new products and solutions to maintain their positions in the market.

Digital Remittance Market Segments

.By Type: Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance

.By Channel: Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, Other Channels

.By End Use: Migrant Labor Workforce, Individual, Small Businesses, Other End Uses

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital remittances involve the digital exchange of money beyond international borders from a single individual or establishment to others. These remittances can be done in several ways, including online or mobile apps that do not require physical transmission of currency.

Digital Remittance Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Remittance Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The digital remittance market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

