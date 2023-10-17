Bushi Bushi Market Serving Up Dumplings And Authentic Chinese Food For Pickup And Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The ultimate grab and go destination for delicious freshly made dumplings and authentic Chinese cuisine.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bushi Bushi Market, the ultimate grab and go destination for delicious freshly made dumplings and authentic Chinese cuisine, announces its availability for convenient call-in and pickup orders or delivery from Uber Eats and DoorDash.Bushi Bushi Market has garnered a reputation for its delectable dumplings. Chef Patrick Ru was listed in the Top Ten Best Dumpling Restaurants in New York. He has perfected the science of dumpling making. After his New York restaurant, he expanded with two additional restaurants in the Dallas Metroplex. Now he's bringing his legendary dumplings to Fort Worth featuring Pork Soup Dumplings, Hot Oil Wontons, Annie's Sui Mai, TX Mushroom & Pork Dumplings, Shrimp Har Gow, Chicken Celery Dumplings, Veggie Dumplings, and Combination Dumplings. Click for ImagesBushi Bushi Market is conveniently located at 814 W. Rosedale Street in the Near Southside neighborhood, Fort Worth, TX 76104. Whether you're a connoisseur of traditional favorites or an adventurous food explorer, you'll find something to delight your taste buds at Bushi Bushi Market. Complement your dumpling experience with a selection of fine wine, sake, or beer available for takeout.Operating Hours: - Monday to Thursday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM; Friday to Saturday: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM and Sunday: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PMExperience the culinary magic of Bushi Bushi Market from the comfort of your own home. Call us at 817-349-8965 (UWOK). For further details and to see the menu, please visit their website at . Stay updated on their latest offers, promotions, and exclusive events by following us on Facebook and Instagram.About Bushi Bushi Market:Bushi Bushi Market is your neighborhood haven for delicious dumplings and authentic Chinese cuisine in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dumpling mastermind behind the restaurant is Chef Patrick Ru who has enchanted taste buds from Hong Kong to New York and now Dallas and the heart of Fort Worth. Note: Chef Stefon Rishel will not be participating as operating partner.Partnering in Bushi Bushi Market is Jeffrey Yarbrough, CEO of Big Ink Commercial Real Estate. Jeffrey is a seasoned commercial real estate expert with over 25 years of experience specializing in the restaurant industry. As the owner of multiple restaurants spanning from Houston to Dallas, he brings a wealth of knowledge to this venture. Jeffrey has authored two books, "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Asian Cooking" and "Prohibition in Dallas & Fort Worth." Furthermore, he has served on the Restaurant Association Board of Directors at both the local and state levels and was inducted into the Hall of Honors as the past president of the Texas State Board.

