New Children's Book“Halloween Harry-The Werewolf That Wasn't Scary” Available Now

Larkin's new Halloween book is Available Now

Author, Larkin Campbell

"My daughter and I kept pitching ideas to each other, and this one was our favorite, so we ran with it.”

- Larkin Campbell, author of Halloween Harry-The Werewolf That Wasn't ScaryCALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Larkin Campbell is scaring up a new creative outlet just in time for Halloween. The L.A.-based actor and author is debuting as a children's book co-author with his 10-year-old daughter Shea. Halloween Harry-The Werewolf That Wasn't Scary , published by Blue Balloon Press, the children's book division of Ballast Books, was released today, October 17th and features illustrations from Beau Berkley.Campbell found national press and outstanding reviews with his debut book, A View from the Middle, which recounted in humorous detail his long, arduous, and largely unacknowledged acting career, despite having worked with some of the biggest A-list names in the industry. Those names included Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, and Steve Carrell and many others.Halloween Harry-The Werewolf That Wasn't Scary tells the story of young Harry, a werewolf-not a scary werewolf but a werewolf nonetheless. Most werewolves were scary, but not Harry. Harry was smart, curious, and funny. Did he want to be scary? Of course! But he just wasn't. Will Harry find the courage to stand up to the bullies he encounters on Halloween night.? Young readers will enjoy a fun, thrilling Halloween tale filled with werewolves, zombies, and a kind-of-scary but not-too-scary robot and a message sure to resonate with the young, as well as the young at heart.“I'm such a fan of children's books, especially the ones that can make you laugh and provide a little life lesson at the same time., said Campbell.“A View From The Middle was packed with stories that happened to me. I wanted to write something completely made up, and Halloween Harry- The Werewolf That Wasn't Scary fits the bill.”When asked how his role as a father inspired his work, Campbell was quick to gush about his 10-year-old daughter Shea, who penned the book alongside him.“We've always tried to push [our kids] into using their imagination to keep themselves busy,” Campbell said.“My daughter saw how much fun I had writing my first book and asked if we could ever write a book together, and I said 'absolutely!” The father-daughter duo worked closely together in building the story, tapping into each other's creative ideas until they had the winning combination that led to Halloween Harry. Larkin and Shea will do their first-ever family book signing event at the Open Book Bookstore in the Westfield Topanga Village, 6316 Topanga Canyon. Blvd, Suite 2180, Woodland Hills, CA, Saturday, October 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m.Campbell said that he hopes his experience in co-authoring a story with his daughter will inspire other families to connect without screens, even if it's just for a few minutes. "Kids have a lot of distractions these days," Campbell said. "There are many interesting hobbies that kids are simply not doing anymore. A love of reading is the greatest life-long hobby you can bestow upon your children. And if you're lucky enough to have a child that enjoys writing, then you've gotta encourage that as much as possible.”About The Book:Werewolves are supposed to be scary, but Harry isn't scary at all! He's much more likely to make you laugh than cause you to scream in terror. Harry's brother, Larry, one of the scariest werewolves around, does his best to teach Harry how to frighten others, but it's no use. As Halloween approaches and Harry still can't scare anyone, he reflects on his unique talents. He may not be scary, but Harry is smart, curious, and funny. How can Harry make the most of the spooky season with his special skills? Read Halloween Harry: The Werewolf That Wasn't Scary to find out!About the Authors:Larkin Campbell has been a working actor in Hollywood for twenty-five years. He has written and produced fifteen short films, written three screenplays, and been featured in multiple parenting magazines. You can read about his adventures in Hollywood in his first book, A View from the Middle: How an Unknown Actor Managed to Stay That Way, available on Amazon Books or at larkinsworld.Shea Campbell is an avid reader, dancer, and softball player. She is currently trying to finish the Harry Potter series. Her favorite Halloween candy is anything but Almond Joy, and she reserves the right to change costume ideas fifteen times before Halloween night.Beau Berkley is an illustrator based out of Brooklyn, NY. He has been drawing and painting since he could pick up a pencil. He graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City in 2014.Halloween Harry- The Werewolf That Wasn't Scary is available now at and everywhere books are sold.Contact Allen Media Strategies Shaili Priya at (703) 589-8960 or for media interview requests and reviewer copies.

