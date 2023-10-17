FRAYT Bolsters Delivery Network With TWIC-Certified Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shippers, Carriers and 3PLs can now access thousands of drivers with security vetting

- Jim WatersCINCINNATI, OH, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant stride towards heightening security and efficiency within its last mile delivery network , FRAYT is thrilled to announce the onboarding of drivers certified by the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) program.The TWIC program is an initiative of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, which aims to ensure that individuals who access secure areas of the nation's maritime facilities and vessels undergo a thorough vetting process to obtain and maintain a biometric credential. TWIC certification is pivotal for delivery drivers as it permits seamless access to restricted zones, hence fostering timely deliveries and the overall efficacy of logistic operations.For drivers and couriers, the benefits of TWIC certification are substantial. It provides drivers with the privilege to access secure areas of maritime facilities and vessels, pivotal for effective loading, unloading, and transportation of goods. The certification also signifies thorough security vetting, showcasing the individual's clearance and adherence to high-security standards prevalent in maritime and associated transportation sectors. This opens up enhanced employment opportunities, especially with companies involved in maritime or port-related deliveries. The credential is also a testament to potential employers about the individual's trustworthiness and compliance with federal security programs. The certification facilitates efficiency and timeliness, enabling drivers and couriers to expedite the process of gaining access to secure areas, which is crucial for maintaining timely delivery schedules.Shippers and logistics companies stand to gain significantly from employing gig economy TWIC-certified drivers and couriers. The certification ensures compliance with federal regulations, a requisite for certain contracts or operations in maritime-related domains. This compliance is not just a legal requisite but also a mark of credibility and trust towards customers, particularly beneficial in industries where security is paramount. Additionally, the ease of access to secure maritime facilities afforded by TWIC certification contributes to better operational efficiency, reducing time spent on security checks and potential delays. Over time, this efficiency level could translate to cost savings, making operations more streamlined and cost-effective. Through TWIC certification, shippers can ensure a blend of security, compliance, and efficiency in their delivery and logistics operations, thus fostering a robust and reliable service framework for their clientele.Jim Waters, Vice President of Marketing at FRAYT, extolled the move stating,“TWIC-certified drivers are the next step in our resolve to uphold the highest security standards while ensuring that deliveries are executed proficiently. This comes on the heels of our newly released Preferred Driver Program that gives gig economy drivers more opportunities to grow their businesses while providing greater customer satisfaction.”Including TWIC-certified drivers elevates FRAYT's status as a compliant and secure delivery option and significantly broadens the horizon for potential business partnerships and customer engagement. Clients requiring deliveries to and from secure maritime facilities can now rely on FRAYT's enhanced service, confident in the knowledge that security and efficiency are at the forefront.For further inquiries, please go to

