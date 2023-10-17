Portwell Launches Intel® Xeon® D-2700 Soc Based Density-Optimized 1U Network Security Appliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APTNS-13181 delivers server-grade performance, scalability and value for diverse network applications

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- American Portwell Technology, Inc. ( ), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance, announces APTNS- 13181 as the latest member of its APTNS network computing hardware platform product family. Built with the Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processor series (formerly Ice Lake-D HCC) in the high-core- count SoC package, Portwell's APTNS-13181 network security appliance, features a compact 1U 19 ̋ rackmount platform, and delivers advanced performance optimized for high-density compute and energy efficiency. The new APTNS-13181 is suitable for medium and large enterprise networks in a diverse range of applications, such as NAT firewall, network router, IDS/IPS, UTM and VPN, SD-WAN, fog computing, and edge gateway.Open Compute Project (OCP) NIC 3.0 Expansion Slots for Advanced NICsPortwell's APTNS-13181 is designed with state-of-the-art standards and specifications for scalable network expansions, featuring three front-access OCP NIC 3.0 slots, each supporting up to 256Gbps bandwidth.1.OCP NIC 3.0 SFF (small form factor), in a compact dimension of 76mm (W) x 115mm(D) x 11 (H), empowers a network hardware appliance with dense ethernet ports and advanced acceleration capabilities.2.Field serviceable NIC expansion features inserting/removing from the front paneldesign, so that if/when needed, the NICs can be serviced completely outside the chassis.3.Flexibility and options to adopt the Portwell APTNC series or off-the-shell OCP NIC3.0 network adapters offered by various notable suppliers.For our partners and customers alike planning for future roadmaps, a definite customer benefit is that the OCP NIC 3.0 SFF connector interface offers forward compatibility that accommodates PCIe Gen 5 x16 lanes that could boost individual NIC's throughput up to 512Gbps.In a strategically important move, APTNS-13181 has been designed and developed to work with not only the Portwell proprietary APTNC series of OCP NIC 3.0 network adapters with bypass function, such as APTNC-OX2R-BP, APTNC-O24R-BP and APTNC-OX4S-BP, but also almost all of the off-the-shelf OCP NIC 3.0 varieties.Built with and for High Resilience, Security and AvailabilityAmong its many advanced features, Portwell's APTNS-13181 supports 8x DDR4 2933MHz DIMMs (up to 128GB per DIMM for a total of 1024GB memory); 2x onboard 1GbE RJ45 management ethernet ports and 4x 10GbE SFP+/25GbE SFP28 fiber ports supporting up to 100Gb throughput; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 1x RJ45 console; other flexible expansion includes: 2x 2.5 ̋ SATA 3.0 HDD/SSD, and last but not least, 3x M.2 interfaces for multiple connectivity expansions: 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot for storage, 1x M.2 Key B 3042/3052 with SIM slot for cellular connectivity, and 1x M.2 Key E 2230 for WiFi.Purposely built for resilience, security and availability, APTNS-13181 is equipped with extensive features including onboard BMC AST2500, as well as IPMI 2.0 for remote management tasks. Furthermore, APTNS-13181 is built with onboard TPM 2.0 for cryptographic processing, redundant power supply for resilient power input design, and network bypass function to enhance network failure protection mechanism.All in all, APTNS-13181 delivers an x86-based network security appliance on a compact 1U 19” rackmount footprint, while enabling server-grade performance, as well as scalable OCP NIC 3.0 expansion flexibility up to three NICs with option to include network bypass feature to further facilitate greater system availability. Configured with the latest network adapters technologies with industry-standard options and serviceability, the Portwell APTNS-13181 helps lower development costs while accelerating time-to-deployment for the dynamic and ever-evolving network applications and use cases across medium and large enterprises. Plus, Portwell assures that our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date product technologies and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long life cycle support inherent in every Portwell product.

Orion Xu

American Portwell Technology, Inc.

+1 510-403-3374

email us here