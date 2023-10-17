Award-Winning Business Payments Software Forwardly Unveils Automatic Payments Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forwardly, an emerging leader in business financial transactions ensures zero debt with its innovative instant and same-day auto-invoice payment collection.

- Nick Chandi, CEO and co-FounderSACRAMENTO, CA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Forwardly, a leading real-time payment solution provider for small to medium-sized businesses and accounting firms, is excited to announce its latest offering, an Automatic Payments feature. Designed to revolutionize the instant payment experience for the receiver, this feature promises optimized cash flow, streamlined accounts receivables, and punctual payments without fail.Forwardly's new Automatic Payment feature simplifies the payment collection process for clients and vendors. Once authorized, upon the generation of an invoice using a user's integrated accounting software, Forwardly takes the reins-immediately dispatching the invoice to the payer and ensuring the collection of payment on or before the set due date. This seamless synchronization with users' accounting tools transforms the entire accounts receivable process.“Forwardly's payment processing service has truly impressed me with its lightning-fast processing times and exceptional customer support. They understand the importance of efficiency and reliability when it comes to financial transactions,” said Catherine Pabón, Owner of Odyssey Bookkeeping.“With the added benefit of the ability to manage payments on behalf of my clients from a single dashboard, Forwardly saves me both time and effort and makes it a must-have for my business to simplify my payment processes while ensuring a seamless experience for my clients.”Forwardly users can set up Automatic Payments for free and relish in the confidence of never missing out on a payment. This not only guarantees sustained cash flow but also strengthens business ties through prompt and reliable payments. Additional benefits include:1.Precise Payments: Effortless reconciliation with leading accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online and Xero.2.Stay Informed: Real-time alerts by Forwardly ensure users are always informed about their transaction statuses.3.Economical Transactions: Enjoy up to 80% cost savings compared to conventional credit card fees.4.Get Paid in Seconds: Instant payments are executed on the due date and received for only 1% + $1 (up to $10), while same-day ACH transfers are entirely free.“Effective cash flow management is paramount for thriving businesses. Our new Automatic Payments feature gifts businesses unparalleled fiscal management, ensuring they remain ahead in their financial journey,” commented Nick Chandi, CEO and co-Founder of Forwardly.“Automating the accounts receivable process and ensuring no missed payments encapsulates our vision of simplifying business finances.”Interested parties can meet and network with the Forwardly team at QuickBooks Connect in Las Vegas on November 13-15 to see previews of what's next in the Forwardly pipeline. Alongside giveaways and games at the booth, Forwardly's much-anticipated Accounts Payable solution will be highlighted.###About Forwardly:Forwardly, the award-winning cutting-edge business payment solution developed by ForwardAI is revolutionizing how small businesses receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow through instant payments effortlessly, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.

