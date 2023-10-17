Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) Aims to Evolve Rural Medicine Through the Power of Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical images with details regarding an art contest.

FoMAC Logo

Art contest details

Future of Medicine Art Contest invites young artists to share their perspective through artwork for a chance to make a difference, be published, and win $1,000

- Dr. Firdaus MydeenEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) Aims to Evolve Rural Medicine Through the Power of ArtFollowing its highly successful spring contest, open to high school students living in rural Alberta , The Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) is excited to launch their fall 2023 contest.Open to post-secondary students, who grew up, or have roots in rural Alberta, the Future of Medicine Art Contest invites young artists to share their perspective through artwork for the chance to make a difference, be published, and win $1,000! An award of $500.00 will be given to second place, and $250.00 will be given to third place.All winners will also have the opportunity to receive mentorship in their chosen healthcare field. This will be a chance for students to speak directly with practitioners in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, etc. to help support and plan their future.Drawings or paintings will be accepted as long as they are submitted in the format described in the contest details. This includes using any medium (pencil, crayons, markers, digital illustrations, watercolour, acrylic, oil-based paint, pastels, charcoal, etc.) so long as it's on paper, canvas, or 2D artboard.Contest runs from October 10, 2023, to December 1, 2023. Winners will be announced early in 2024.FoMAC welcomes artists to be creative in how they share your perspective about medicine and health care.For further details, and information on how to submit artwork, please visit .FoMAC was thrilled and captivated by the entries they received in the spring and look forward to seeing what post-secondary students create and submit.-30-About Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC): Founded by Dr. Firdaus Mydeen, the Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) was created to promote and encourage high school and post-secondary students to cultivate their passion for art and for medicine in rural communities. The contest serves as a way for artists, medical professionals, and students to create artwork that reflects their creative and future-forward medical concepts in relation to the healthcare sector in rural Alberta.About Dr. Firdaus Mydeen: A Rural General Practitioner in Westlock, Alberta, Dr. Mydeen is a dedicated healthcare professional with an intense commitment to serving his community. His passion for rural medicine is deeply rooted in his belief that every individual, no matter their location, should receive quality healthcare. The Future of Medicine Art Contest (FoMAC) is more than a competition. The goal is to bring forth creative ideas that have the potential to shape the future of healthcare in rural communities and to mentor younger minds to explore rural healthcare careers.

Alyce Kominetsky

Digital Link



Visit us on social media:

Instagram