Ellensburg RV Park Under New Management, Exciting Plans For Renovation And Upgrades

ELLENSBURG, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Community Management Group is thrilled to announce that they are now the new owners and operators of the RV park formerly known as E&J RV Park. The park has been renamed Ellensburg RV Park to reflect the change in ownership and management."Ellensburg is a wonderful community with so much to offer residents and visitors alike," said Nick Cebula, one of the principal owners of Community Management Group. "We are beyond excited for the opportunity to invest in this property and give back to Ellensburg by fully renovating and revitalizing this RV Park into a top-notch community."Surrounded by the captivating natural beauty of Central Washington, Ellensburg RV Park is the perfect starting point for outdoor adventures, scenic drives, and cultural exploration of the region. Located in charming Ellensburg, Residents can discover the town's many attractions while enjoying the comforts and amenities of the park.With 79 spacious RV lots available for long term stays, Ellensburg RV Park provides an ideal retreat for traveling professionals. Whether passing through or planning a long-term stay to explore Ellensburg and its surroundings, Residents will find a welcoming and serene environment to call home."Our vision is to provide Ellensburg RV Park residents with a comfortable, secure community where they can truly feel at home," said Cebula. "We will be making significant investments into every aspect of this property to ensure it meets our high standards for quality living."Community Management Group specializes in affordable housing and is committed to providing clean, safe communities for their residents. They promote home ownership and financial freedom while maintaining integrity and excellent customer service. Their mission is to be the leading provider of manufactured home community living across the Pacific Northwest.The renovations and upgrades to Ellensburg RV Park will occur over the next six months. Those interested in staying at the new Ellensburg RV Park can find more information at . The owners welcome the community to stop by and see the exciting changes happening at the park.

