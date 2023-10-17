Orlando, Florida Rocker, Francesca Tarantino Has The #1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music, the leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Tragedy' by Francesca Tarantino, is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at abreakmusicInfluenced by classic rock, 90's rock, and some of today's pop rock, Orlando's singer/songwriter/rocker Francesca Tarantino is often found performing live - tirelessly connecting with new fans through her music. 'Tragedy' was co-written and produced by Mike Walker at Dreamwalker Music Evolution (DME) in Orlando. This is Francesca's second release, with her first, 'My Runaway' charting at #3 on the aBreak58.“Being an Indie artist and only 15, having a platform like aBreak Music is a tremendous help in getting my music out there,” said Francesca.“Just being included with the other amazing indie artists is so awesome and to see my song at number one is unreal! I am so honored and so grateful of the aBreak team for giving me and others this chance. You really rock!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“How refreshing to hear someone so young and talented bringing back the classic/90's rock vibe,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“Jay Stevens and I have both worked with some of the biggest rockers in the world, and we sincerely believe the format is on the cusp of seeing a significant resurgence. With her work ethic and growing skills, there's no limit to where Francesca's career can take her.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at

