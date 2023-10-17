Next Level Integration Between Sysdyne Technologies And VERIFI® Now Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integration delivers a single user experience across platforms and the simplification of truck, material delivery, and in-transit concrete management.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sysdyne Technologies , the leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, today announces a more robust integration with VERIFI®, the leading in-transit concrete management system. VERIFI® Analytics provides valuable data insights to concrete producers that improve concrete quality, optimize mix designs, save time, and reduce delivery costs. Sysdyne's solutions are used across ready-mix operations, from sales to dispatch and production, delivery management, invoicing and accounts receivable, and business intelligence (BI). The latest integration enables the exchange of mission-critical batch, dispatch, delivery, quality, and material ticket information seamlessly between the two platforms, while also bringing the user experience together into a unified display for the driver in the cab of the ready-mix truck.“I am so glad that the partnership between our respective teams continues to mature and innovate forward, centered around the spirit of simplification and passion for the industry we serve,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies.“The power of the two solutions working more closely together only serves to compound the value that our shared customers are able to extract from their technology investments with us.”By delivering a more consistent product at a higher level of quality, with tighter integration to batch, dispatch, and delivery management execution, ready-mix producers will benefit from the following outcomes:.Fewer rejected loads.Additional revenue from returned concrete.Faster truck turns.Lower cement and admixture usage.Reduce disposal of unused concrete.Fewer job redo's.Lower time spent on jobsite.Deliver more loads per day.Detailed insight into contractor behaviors“We've seen fantastic results over the years with customers using both VERIFI® and Sysdyne, and our partnership has only served to amplify the value for them from our two platforms working well together,” said Monty Baveja, General Manager for VERIFI®.“It was the natural next step for us to take our integration to the next level, with even more robust data exchanges and workflows whilst decluttering the truck cab with our interfaces now together on one tablet. This makes things much easier and safer for the driver.”See more information about Sysdyne's Product Portfolio .See more information about VERIFI® in-transit concrete management.About SysdyneSysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne's innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.About VERIFI®The VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system is a fully owned subsidiary of St. Gobain, leading supplier for sustainable construction. For more information, visitFor More Information, Contact:

