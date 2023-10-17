Chatmedical.Ai Launches A New AI Medical Agent Selection Feature For Personalized Healthcare Consultations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With the introduction of the new feature, ChatMedical will further enhance the digital healthcare landscape.

SINGAPORE, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ChatMedical , the cutting-edge digital platform offering personalized medical consultations powered by AI tools, announces the launch of its innovative AI Medical Agent Selection feature. This new addition enhances the already unique and comprehensive healthcare companion, providing users with a tailored and personalized approach to healthcare advice.Founded in Singapore by Jeff Low, ChatMedical has a mission to democratize healthcare consultations, making them accessible and personalized. With the introduction of the AI Medical Agent Selection feature, ChatMedical takes a significant step toward achieving this goal. Users can now select AI agents tailored to their unique needs, enabling them to receive highly personalized health advice. This feature is a game-changer in the digital healthcare landscape, combining cutting-edge technology with personalized medical care.In addition to the AI Medical Agent Selection feature, ChatMedical offers a range of operational solutions, such as automated medical coding and transcription. These tools streamline the healthcare process, making it more efficient for both users and medical professionals. Moreover, ChatMedical has also introduced Healthcare Intelligence and Accessibility Tools designed for the visually impaired, setting it apart from competitors and ensuring inclusivity in its services.ChatMedical's platform enables users to receive instant feedback on their health queries and connect with medical experts, offering a comprehensive healthcare experience. Ann Li, Medical Advisor at ChatMedical, highlights the significance of these new features, saying, "The new features on ChatMedical are a game-changer in digital healthcare, bridging technology with personalized medical care."With the goal of revolutionizing digital medical consultations, ChatMedical seeks to make healthcare more accessible and personalized. By providing a platform that combines AI-driven assistance with tailored medical advice, the company aims to reshape how individuals access and experience healthcare services. This groundbreaking approach promises to simplify and enhance the healthcare journey for users worldwide.For any media or commercial inquiries, users can visit .About the Company:ChatMedical is one of the leading digital healthcare platforms that leverages advanced AI technology to provide personalized medical consultations and innovative healthcare solutions. Founded to democratize healthcare, ChatMedical is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and tailored to individual needs.For updates, follow ChatMedical on LinkedIn:

Jeff Low

UL Cell Therapeutic Pte Ltd

