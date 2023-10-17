Dental Composites Market Size Projected To Reach USD 100.4 Million And Growing At A CAGR Of 6.2 % By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Composites Market

Increase in incidence of dental caries and rise in government initiatives are driving the global market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Composites Market has seen significant growth over the past decade. According to recent reports, the industry was valued at US$ 59.7 million in 2022. Dental composites are used widely in fillings and repairs due to their ability to closely match the appearance of a patient's natural teeth. They have largely replaced the use of dental amalgams. The market is projected to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031. If this pace continues, the global dental composites market size will surpass US$ 100.4 million by the end of 2031.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Market Driver: The market for dental composites is expanding primarily as a result of rising trends in cosmetic dentistry. More individuals are looking to brighten their faces with cosmetic operations and whiter teeth. With the aid of dental composites, a patient's new teeth might have a natural appearance that closely resembles their actual teeth.Market Challenges: The report identifies a few obstacles the dental composites market must overcome, though. Adoption in some areas can be constrained by higher material prices in comparison to dental amalgams.Market Trends: The introduction of new radiopaque and translucent materials that offer a more realistic appearance is one of the market for dental composites' major trends. Applications of nanotechnology and 3D printing also show potential for improving dental composites.Market Dynamics: Analysts estimate that the aging world population's demand for dental care, improved health insurance coverage for restorative procedures, and ongoing promotion of teeth whitening and aesthetic procedures would all contribute to a rise in dental composites sales over the projection period. However, price pressures and administrative restrictions can limit market potential. Continued research and development into novel material compositions is anticipated to expand the sector as a whole and gain new market share.Inquire more about this report before purchase:Medical Composite Materials Market: Key HighlightsHistoric Market SizeCAGR of the market during 2023-2031Detailed information on factors that will assist medical composite materials market growth during the next five yearsEstimation of the medical composite materials market size and its contribution to the parent marketForecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviorThe growth of the medical composite materials marketAnalysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companiesComprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of medical composite materials market companiesToC:Excustive SummaryMarket LandscapeMarket SizingHistoric Market SizesFive Forces AnalysisMarket Segmentation by ApplicationMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by GeographyCustomer LandscapeGeographic LandscapeDrivers, Challenges, & TrendsCompany LandscapeCompany AnalysisAppendixHave Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Market SegmentationPhysical StateLiquid Dental Resin CompositePowdered Dental Resin CompositeComposite TypeNanofilled CompositeMicrohybrid CompositeBulk Fill CompositeUniversal CompositeFlowable CompositeSilorane CompositeGiomer CompositeFilling TypeDirect FillingIndirect FillingApplicationDental FillingsDental CrownsDental BridgesOthersEnd-userHospitalsDental ClinicsAcademic & Research InstitutesCompanies Profiled3MBISCO, Inc.Centrix, Inc.COLTENE GroupDen-Mat Holdings, LLCDentsply SironaDMG AmericaDMP DentalIvoclar Vivadent AGKerr Corporation (Envista)Kulzer GmbHSDI LimitedTokuyama Dental America, Inc.Ultradent Products, Inc.VOCO GmbHSome of the key questions answered in this report:How big was the global dental composites market in 2022?How big will be the dental composites industry in 2031?How will the global dental composites business grow during the forecast period?Which are the key factors driving demand for dental composites?Which region is likely to account for major market share of the dental composites during the forecast period?Who are the prominent dental composites players?Browse More Related Reports by Transparency Market Research:Endoscope Washer Disinfector MarketThe growing use of reusable endoscopes, which must be thoroughly cleaned and treated, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the endoscope washer disinfector industry globally. Endoscopes that can be used repeatedly are favored over disposable ones because they are more expensive. Endoscope washer disinfectors are necessary to make reusable endoscopes suitable for reuse.Cell Analysis MarketCell assays help overcome the limitations of biochemical assays, such as the inability for the preparation and purification of every target for biochemical measurement.

