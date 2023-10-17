Global A/B Testing Platform VWO Signs Korean Strategic Partnership With Marketfitlab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VWO partners with MarketFitLab to facilitate its entry into Korea, aiming to foster A/B testing culture among startups for better business decisions

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VWO, a global A/B test suite service provider, has entered into a partnership with MarketFitLab (CEO Sungyoung Jung), a consulting firm specializing in growth hacking, to facilitate its entry into the Korean market. MarketFitLab plans to support startups and companies in Korea to internalize the A/B testing culture based on strategic partnerships.MarketFitLab has been providing growth hacking consulting to companies in need of business growth, and through its partnership with VWO, MarketFitLab plans to support the establishment and analysis of an A/B test experiment environment. Regardless of the specific industry, VWO helps product managers and marketers build an A/B testing experiment environment and measure impact through the entire funnel to make better business decisions.Additionally, VWO's behavioral analytics tools allow you to understand the user journey using tools such as session recordings, heatmaps, surveys, form analysis, and funnels."We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MarketFitLab as we embark on a transformative journey into the dynamic South Korean market. Our mission is to empower businesses in South Korea with cutting-edge experimentation and conversion rate optimization strategies. In a market known for its openness and remarkable economic growth, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and growth for businesses, ultimately paving the way for them to achieve unprecedented success. Together with MarketFitLab, we aim to revolutionize the way businesses in South Korea approach experimentation and conversion optimization, helping them reach new heights of prosperity and global competitiveness", stated VWO's CEO, Sparsh Gupta.MarketFitLab's Sungyoung Jung also said, "During the A/B test experiment and consulting process, we felt that the demand for A/B testing from domestic companies was increasing. In particular, we can quickly respond to the domestic demand, which has grown further following the end of the Google Optimize service, and help build an experiment environment and improve conversion rates.“I'm happy to have it,” he said.About MarketFitLabMarketFitLab is a consulting company founded by CEO Sungyoung Jung, a domestic growth hacking expert. Together with about 30 full-stack growth hacking experts, they provide full-stack growth hacking consulting from product, and marketing to development improvement using growth hacking methodology. They have cooperated with companies such as LG Electronics, SKT, Samsung Electronics C-Lab, Hyundai Motor Company, OP, and Class 101.CEO Sungyoung Jung served as director of the growth division of NOOM, a diet coaching service used by 48 million people around the world, Sherpa of the growth division of Kakao Ventures, and growth director of Korea Credit Data and Class 101.About VWOVWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.

Ajit Singh

VWO

+91 75063 54625



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn