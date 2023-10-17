Trans-Exec Private Jets Announces Integration Of Starlink Connectivity Throughout Its Gulfstream Fleet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David BilsonLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Trans-Exec Private Jets (transexec ), an industry leader in private charter aviation, proudly announces its commitment to elevating the passenger experience with the introduction of Starlink high-speed, low-latency connectivity throughout its entire fleet of aircraft. This strategic integration accentuates Trans-Exec's pioneering role in embracing cutting-edge technology and reinforces the company's reputation of providing its members and guests with an unparalleled private jet experience.Starlink offers connectivity virtually everywhere in the world. Streaming, video calls, online gaming, remote working, texting, emailing and more are now possible in even the most remote locations and at any altitude."The integration of Starlink is a momentous step for Trans-Exec, and showcases our unwavering dedication to providing our passengers with the highest standards of service, including in-flight private chefs, our onboard spa, and guaranteed availability," stated David Bilson, Founder and CEO of Trans-Exec. "We were among the first to introduce in-flight Wi-Fi, and now we move the bar further featuring Starlink, which will mark another new industry benchmark."Starlink, a division of SpaceX, is revolutionizing connectivity with its low Earth orbit satellite constellation. Renowned for its expansive global coverage and exceptional reliability, Starlink's revolutionary technology has garnered widespread recognition and acclaim.Trans-Exec Private Jets is a distinguished name in the aviation industry, offering safe, luxurious, and technologically advanced private jet travel. With a commitment to excellence, the company has continuously embraced cutting-edge solutions to elevate the passenger experience. Trans-Exec's large fleet of company-owned Gulfstream jets offer the highest levels of luxury, safety, rapid availability, and convenience.As the industry converges at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas on October 17-19, Trans-Exec Private Jets is proud to announce its adoption of Starlink Internet, further strengthening its position as a leader in the private aviation sector.For more information, please visit: .Press Contact:Innovation Agency310-571-5592

