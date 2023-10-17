Henson Group Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation For Azure Data & AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Designation allows Henson Group to offer best-in-class support for data-driven decisions and recommendations for clients

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Henson Group , which leads organizations through their digital transformations, is proud to announce it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Azure Data & AI.In attaining the designation, Henson Group is recognized for demonstrating its broad capability to help customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions.Chris Savage, Henson Group's CTO, said with the Data & AI designation, the company will provide Microsoft's latest Best Practice guidance and noted that“data is one of an organization's most valuable assets. Our team's ongoing commitment to learning and gaining expertise means that we can provide solutions for our clients that enable advanced data and AI capabilities in their applications to expand their business capabilities.”Henson Group is Microsoft's trusted leader in OpenAI, Azure and M365, providing comprehensive solutions for organizations' digital journeys. With unrivaled expertise in OpenAI technologies, Henson Group empowers businesses to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence. As a six-time Microsoft Partner of the Year and Azure Expert MSP, Henson Group excels in delivering Microsoft solutions of the highest caliber, ensuring dependable support and efficient management of cloud IT infrastructure.Businesses can stay ahead of the curve with Henson Group's Intelligent Managed Services and Azure Expert MSP status for advisory and guidance on the latest features and advancements in the OpenAI and Microsoft ecosystems. Henson Group's dedicated team of cloud architects provides quarterly reports with automated assessments, detailed cost analysis and improvement recommendations, helping companies optimize expenses while enhancing security.Henson Group, which launched in 2002, recently ranked number 132 on the Inc. 5000 with a growth rate of 2,809 percent. The company has expertise in scaling a highly profitable business using organic revenues and building flywheels for revenue generation and customer satisfaction.For more information about services offered by Henson Group, visit HensonGroup .About Henson GroupWe lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact – they can't imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.###

