CHANDRA GUPTA JOINS TEAM AT NORWOOD, MA-BASED REMTEC INCORPORATED

Chandra Gupta engaged by Remtec

Remtec is a US-based leading manfuacturer of ceramic-based electronics

Remtec technology is designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.

Gupta will head up several special projects, business development efforts, and strategies aimed at repositioning the company's technology portfolio

- Brian Buyea, President - RemtecNORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Remtec Incorporated - a leading U.S. provider of ceramic-based packaging, assemblies, substrates, and components widely applied across the electronics industry - announced today it has engaged long-time industry expert Chandra Gupta to lead some of the company's special projects, new business initiatives, among other strategic activities. Gupta brings to bear his deep background in electrical engineering and more than 20 years experience in cross-functional management, business development, and product development.“We are very pleased that our team will have the benefit of Chandra's experience, insight, and technical acumen,” said Remtec's president, Brian Buyea.“He is especially well-versed in the RF, microwave and millimeter wave technology sector among other industry segments. Plus he can work across multiple business functions with a focus on cost-effectiveness, risk mitigation, budget management, meeting deadlines, and optimizing performance.”For his part, Gupta added“I am honored and enthusiastic about joining Remtec team. There is a real culture of innovation, collaboration, and technical excellence here – as well as genuinely high-potential opportunities to leverage both new capabilities and even their legacy technologies in exciting new ways across their diverse OEM customer base.”Prior to joining Remtec, Gupta was product manager for RF, Microwave & Millimeter Wave Connectorized Components at Mini-Circuits ; engineering manager for Solid State High Power Amplifiers at Communications & Power Industries, Inc.; director for Integrated RF Solutions (Custom Assemblies & Components to 100GHz) at Analog Devices, Inc. (formerly Hittite Microwave Corp); and general manager and vice President of Engineering (RF & Microwave Components and Assemblies) for Aeroflex (now part of Cobham ).He earned his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Wales (Bangor, United Kingdom), and Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University (Newark, New Jersey).About RemtecOperating out of Norwood, MA since its inception in 1990, Remtec Incorporated is an RoHS compliant, ISO 9001:2008 registered and ITAR compliant U.S. company providing custom and semi-custom ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers – and applied in challenging contexts within RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Learn more at

