| Announcement 17.10.2023
| Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 17.10.2023
| In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
| Trade date
| 17.10.2023
| Bourse trade
| Buy
| Share
| IFA1V
| Amount
| 4,200
| Shares
| Average price/ share
| 1.0900
| EUR
| Total cost
| 4,578.00
| EUR
| Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 314 862 shares
| including the shares repurchased on 17.10.2023
| On behalf of Innofactor Plc
| Nordea Bank Oyj
| Janne Sarvikivi
| Sami Huttunen
| Additional information:
| Sami Ensio, CEO
| Innofactor Plc
| Tel. +358 50 584 2029
