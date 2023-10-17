(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment of Thierry Le Mouroux to the EDF Group's Executive Committee

As of January 1st, 2024, Thierry Le Mouroux will be appointed as Executive Vice-President responsible for the advance planning of the future Nuclear Projects and Construction Division. He is currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Areva, in charge of the Olkiluoto 3 EPR project.

Thierry Le Mouroux, 58, graduated in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at the ESTP engineering school and holds an MBA in project management.

He began his career in the United States in 1989, in charge of the development of a startup specialising in broadband technology. He joined the Eiffage Group in 1990, and then became the CEO of Forclum Littoral in 1995. Between 2000 and 2010, he occupied several management posts in the Suez Eau France company. In 2010, Thierry Le Mouroux was appointed CEO of Endel Engie, where he was closely involved in operations for the construction of the Flamanville 3 EPR and the Grand Carenage. In 2013, he became Chairman and CEO of Endel Engie, and drove the company's growth in the civil nuclear and energy sectors, as well as in the space industry and naval shipbuilding sector. From 2016 to 2020, he held several key positions at Framatome. And in 2020, Thierry Le Mouroux joined Areva as Deputy CEO in charge of the Olkiluoto 3 EPR project. He led in particular a functional reorganisation of the project that ensured its delivery on time and on budget. Thierry Le Mouroux has proven experience in industrial and nuclear sector projects.

Luc Rémont, EDF Chairman and CEO, states: “I am delighted to welcome Thierry Le Mouroux, whose first task will be to set up the organisation of the future Nuclear Projects and Construction Division. Throughout his career, Thierry Le Mouroux has demonstrated outstanding strategic and operational abilities, and he will bring to EDF his experience and expertise in the perspective of future nuclear projects. Thierry's input, together with that of the other Executive Committee members, will be decisive and will enable the EDF Group to meet the challenges of the industrial-scale construction of the carbon-free generation capacities needed for the European energy transition.”

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on edf

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Attachment

EDF - PR Appointment of Thierry Le Mouroux





Attachments EDF - PR Appointment of Thierry Le Mouroux...